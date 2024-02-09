|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|277,3 USD
|+6,01 %
|+16,59 %
|+26,36 %
|18:03
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|18:03
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+26,36 %
|10 733 M $
|+20,09 %
|52 103 M $
|+7,67 %
|19 091 M $
|-7,80 %
|13 292 M $
|-19,45 %
|3 406 M $
|-3,85 %
|2 839 M $
|-21,49 %
|1 632 M $
|-25,58 %
|979 M $
|+15,29 %
|816 M $
|-21,48 %
|805 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action CyberArk Software Ltd. - Nasdaq
- Actualités CyberArk Software Ltd.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat