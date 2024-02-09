Action CYBR CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Actions

CYBR

IL0011334468

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:35:53 09/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
277,3 USD +6,01 % Graphique intraday de CyberArk Software Ltd. +16,59 % +26,36 %
18:03 CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
18:03 CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur CyberArk Software Ltd.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Susquehanna réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : KeyBanc Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Needham & Co. à l'achat ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Opinion positive de Cantor Fitzgerald ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Rosenblatt Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Oppenheimer toujours positif ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en hausse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Les actions de CyberArk Software augmentent suite à la publication des résultats du 4ème trimestre et des prévisions pour 2024 MT
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Wedbush persiste à l'achat ZM
CyberArk Software : résultats du 4ème trimestre, chiffre d'affaires en hausse, perspectives pour le 1er trimestre et 2024, actions en hausse MT
Transcript : CyberArk Software Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Indiana University Health renforce les contrôles de sécurité de l'identité avec CyberArk CI
CyberArk Software Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
CyberArk Software Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
CyberArk fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : KeyBanc Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : KeyBanc Capital Markets toujours positif ZM
CyberArk Software nomme Eduarda Camacho au poste de directeur des opérations MT
CyberArk nomme Eduarda Camacho au poste de directeur des opérations CI
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : Citigroup reste à l'achat ZM
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. : UBS toujours positif ZM

Graphique CyberArk Software Ltd.

Graphique CyberArk Software Ltd.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

CyberArk Software Ltd est un fournisseur de solutions de sécurité des technologies de l'information (TI) basé en Israël qui protège les organisations contre les cyber-attaques. Les solutions logicielles de la société sont axées sur la protection des comptes à privilèges, qui sont devenus une cible critique dans le cycle de vie des cyber-attaques. La solution de sécurité des comptes à privilèges de la société se compose de divers produits, tels que la plateforme technologique Shares, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager et On-Demand Privileges Manager. Les produits de la société offrent une protection contre les cybermenaces externes et internes et permettent de détecter et de neutraliser les attaques. L'Enterprise Password Vault de la société fournit aux clients un outil pour gérer et protéger tous les comptes privilégiés dans l'ensemble d'une organisation, y compris les actifs physiques, virtuels ou basés sur le cloud.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
15/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour CyberArk Software Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
261,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
279,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,86 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciels de sécurité

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Action CyberArk Software Ltd.
+26,36 % 10 733 M $
FORTINET, INC. Action Fortinet, Inc.
+20,09 % 52 103 M $
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. Action Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
+7,67 % 19 091 M $
GEN DIGITAL INC. Action Gen Digital Inc.
-7,80 % 13 292 M $
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Sangfor Technologies Inc.
-19,45 % 3 406 M $
DARKTRACE PLC Action Darktrace plc
-3,85 % 2 839 M $
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Action BlackBerry Limited
-21,49 % 1 632 M $
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. Action Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co.,Ltd.
-25,58 % 979 M $
RADWARE LTD. Action Radware Ltd.
+15,29 % 816 M $
ASIAINFO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. Action Asiainfo Security Technologies Co.,Ltd.
-21,48 % 805 M $
Logiciels de sécurité
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action CyberArk Software Ltd. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités CyberArk Software Ltd.
  5. CyberArk Software Ltd. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer