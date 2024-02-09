CyberArk Software Ltd est un fournisseur de solutions de sécurité des technologies de l'information (TI) basé en Israël qui protège les organisations contre les cyber-attaques. Les solutions logicielles de la société sont axées sur la protection des comptes à privilèges, qui sont devenus une cible critique dans le cycle de vie des cyber-attaques. La solution de sécurité des comptes à privilèges de la société se compose de divers produits, tels que la plateforme technologique Shares, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager et On-Demand Privileges Manager. Les produits de la société offrent une protection contre les cybermenaces externes et internes et permettent de détecter et de neutraliser les attaques. L'Enterprise Password Vault de la société fournit aux clients un outil pour gérer et protéger tous les comptes privilégiés dans l'ensemble d'une organisation, y compris les actifs physiques, virtuels ou basés sur le cloud.

