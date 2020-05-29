|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR
|-3.07%
|1.35%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage SDAX - EUR
|-2.96%
|1.35%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|-5.79%
|1.18%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-7.11%
|0.78%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-6.38%
|0.78%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|-5.56%
|0.45%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|-5.27%
|0.41%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|-2.50%
|0.35%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-5.29%
|0.30%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-5.64%
|0.30%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|-1.77%
|0.10%
|Monde
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|0.06%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|-3.30%
|0.06%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|-4.94%
|0.06%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier