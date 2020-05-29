Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche EuroShop    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

(DEQ)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur DEUTSCHE EUROSHOPETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR-3.07%1.35%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR-2.96%1.35%AllemagneActions
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...-5.79%1.18%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-7.11%0.78%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-6.38%0.78%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...-5.56%0.45%EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...-5.27%0.41%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...-2.50%0.35%AllemagneActions
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-5.29%0.30%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-5.64%0.30%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares International Developed Pro...-1.77%0.10%MondeActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.06%-AllemagneActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-3.30%0.06%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-4.94%0.06%-MondeActions - Immobilier



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Quand la banque européenne s'éveillera...
Graphique DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Durée : Période :
Deutsche EuroShop : Graphique analyse technique Deutsche EuroShop | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,94 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,66 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 107%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,57%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP-63.46%697
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.81%36 792
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED21.23%33 916
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.18%32 618
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.09%29 645
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-35.29%27 903
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group