Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Devoteam S.A.    DVT   FR0000073793

DEVOTEAM S.A.

(DVT)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 27/08 15:19:52
98 EUR   +0.51%
13/08SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
23/07DEVOTEAM S.A. : Offre publique d'achat
CO
22/07DEVOTEAM S.A. : Offre publique d'achat
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur DEVOTEAM S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Monfinancier Epargne PCNON-2.00%-5.00%0.01M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur DEVOTEAM S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR0.05%3.28%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique DEVOTEAM S.A.
Durée : Période :
Devoteam S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Devoteam S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,67 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 97,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,74%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,32%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,56%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEVOTEAM S.A.3.17%955
ACCENTURE14.19%151 548
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.25%113 362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.36%111 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.27%60 651
VMWARE, INC.-5.40%58 956
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group