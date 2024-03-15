DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. est un détaillant omnicanal d'articles de sport. La société propose un assortiment d'équipements sportifs, de vêtements, de chaussures et d'accessoires. La société exploite plus de 728 points de vente à travers les États-Unis, au service de ses clients par le biais d'équipes dédiées, de services en magasin et de boutiques spécialisées. Elle possède et exploite les magasins conceptuels spécialisés Golf Galaxy, Public Lands et Going Going Gone ! et propose ses produits à la fois en ligne et par le biais de ses applications mobiles. La société possède et exploite également DICK'S House of Sport et Golf Galaxy Performance Center, ainsi que GameChanger, une application mobile de sports pour les jeunes pour la programmation, les communications, le pointage en direct et le streaming vidéo. Elle propose une variété de marques, notamment adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Nike, On, Patagonia, Peloton, TaylorMade, The North Face, Titleist, Under Armour et Yeti.

Secteur Détaillants autres spécialités