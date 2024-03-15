Action DKS DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Actions

DKS

US2533931026

Détaillants autres spécialités

17:28:55 15/03/2024
Autres places de cotation
 17:28:55 15/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
211,7 USD -2,34 % Graphique intraday de DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. +16,90 % +44,07 %
17:13 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours positif ZM
17:08 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient son opinion neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Dick's Sporting Goods dépasse les niveaux de ventes d'avant la pandémie avec une croissance substantielle des marges, selon Morgan Stanley MT
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Evercore ISI à l'achat ZM
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Williams Trading passe de neutre à achat ZM
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Wedbush est neutre sur le titre ZM
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en baisse jeudi après le rapport sur les prix à la production MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont plus faibles en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation en baisse dans l'après-midi MT
Les plus fortes hausses de la mi-journée MT
Dick's Sporting Goods : bénéfices non GAAP du 4ème trimestre fiscal, augmentation du chiffre d'affaires net ; prévisions pour 2024 ; les actions bondissent MT
Les résultats de Dick's Sporting Goods pour le quatrième trimestre dépassent les estimations du marché ; les prévisions de bénéfices sont optimistes MT
Transcript : DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
Dick's Sporting Goods annonce un bénéfice non GAAP pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal, une hausse des ventes nettes, des prévisions pour 2024 et un relèvement du dividende. MT
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 12 avril 2024 CI
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 3 février 2024 CI
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 3 février 2024 CI
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Baird n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Le groupe de presse de l'université de Paris-Est a publié un rapport sur la situation des droits de l'homme dans l'Union européenne. MT
Le groupe Dick's Sporting Goods est en position de croissance grâce à l'amélioration de ses marges et à l'expansion de ses ventes, selon Wedbush MT
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Telsey Advisory Group toujours à l'achat ZM
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM

Graphique DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Profil Société

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. est un détaillant omnicanal d'articles de sport. La société propose un assortiment d'équipements sportifs, de vêtements, de chaussures et d'accessoires. La société exploite plus de 728 points de vente à travers les États-Unis, au service de ses clients par le biais d'équipes dédiées, de services en magasin et de boutiques spécialisées. Elle possède et exploite les magasins conceptuels spécialisés Golf Galaxy, Public Lands et Going Going Gone ! et propose ses produits à la fois en ligne et par le biais de ses applications mobiles. La société possède et exploite également DICK'S House of Sport et Golf Galaxy Performance Center, ainsi que GameChanger, une application mobile de sports pour les jeunes pour la programmation, les communications, le pointage en direct et le streaming vidéo. Elle propose une variété de marques, notamment adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Easton, Hoka, Nike, On, Patagonia, Peloton, TaylorMade, The North Face, Titleist, Under Armour et Yeti.
Détaillants autres spécialités
Agenda
22/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
27
Dernier Cours de Cloture
216,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
205,9 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-5,05 %
Secteur Magasins d'articles de sport

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. Action DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
+43,95 % 17,72 Md
AMER SPORTS, INC. Action Amer Sports, Inc.
0,00 % 7,85 Md
FRASERS GROUP PLC Action Frasers Group plc
-11,82 % 4,46 Md
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED Action Super Retail Group Limited
-4,57 % 2,24 Md
ALPEN CO.,LTD. Action Alpen Co.,Ltd.
+2,27 % 515 M
BEIJING SANFO OUTDOOR PRODUCTS CO., LTD Action Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co., Ltd
+6,63 % 266 M
ASAHI CO., LTD. Action Asahi Co., Ltd.
+3,79 % 232 M
KMD BRANDS LIMITED Action KMD Brands Limited
-29,33 % 227 M
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Action Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
-27,11 % 114 M
BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION Action Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
-43,53 % 78,06 M
Magasins d'articles de sport
