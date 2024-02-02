Action EMN EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Eastman Chemical Company

Actions

EMN

US2774321002

Chimie diversifiée

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:39:03 02/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
82,21 USD -3,12 % Graphique intraday de Eastman Chemical Company -3,07 % -8,36 %
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
Eastman Chemical dépasse de peu les estimations de bénéfices au quatrième trimestre

Dernières actualités sur Eastman Chemical Company

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Eastman Chemical dépasse de peu les estimations de bénéfices au quatrième trimestre RE
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Fed shuffles rate diary, BoE and Apple awaited RE
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : BofA Securities reste à l'achat ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets toujours à l'achat ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : UBS est neutre ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Eastman Chemical Company déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 5 janvier 2024 CI
INEOS Acetyls Americas Ltd a finalisé l'acquisition de Texas City Operations d'Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). CI
Transcript : Eastman Chemical Company Presents at 2023 Citi?s Basic Materials Conference, Nov-28-2023 11:00 AM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : UBS de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase adopte une opinion positive ZM
Transcript : Eastman Chemical Company, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
Eastman Chemical : baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre ; abaissement des perspectives de bénéfice par action pour l'année 2023 MT
Eastman Chemical dépasse les estimations de bénéfices grâce à la réduction des stocks et des coûts RE
Eastman Chemical Company donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2023 CI
Eastman Chemical Company annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - 5 % d'incertitude avant la BCE, le PIB et Amazon RE
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : RBC Capital Markets conserve son opinion neutre ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : BofA Securities reste à l'achat ZM
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : Piper Sandler conserve son opinion neutre ZM

Profil Société

Eastman Chemical Company est spécialisé dans la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits chimiques, de fibres et de matières plastiques. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - plastiques spéciaux (30,3%) ; - additifs, solvants et polymères de spécialités (29,9%) ; - produits chimiques et intermédiaires de performance (28,6%) ; - fibres (9,7%) : notamment fibres d'acétate de cellulose ; - autres (1,5%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis et Canada (44,8%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (26,3%), Asie-Pacifique (23,1%) et Amérique latine (5,8%).
Secteur
Chimie diversifiée
Agenda
14:00 - Q4 2023 Présentation des résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Eastman Chemical Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
84,86 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
95,82 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+12,92 %
