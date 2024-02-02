Eastman Chemical Company est spécialisé dans la fabrication et la commercialisation de produits chimiques, de fibres et de matières plastiques. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - plastiques spéciaux (30,3%) ; - additifs, solvants et polymères de spécialités (29,9%) ; - produits chimiques et intermédiaires de performance (28,6%) ; - fibres (9,7%) : notamment fibres d'acétate de cellulose ; - autres (1,5%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis et Canada (44,8%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (26,3%), Asie-Pacifique (23,1%) et Amérique latine (5,8%).

Secteur Chimie diversifiée