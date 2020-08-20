Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  ECA SA    ECASA   FR0010099515

ECA SA

(ECASA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 20/08 17:35:18
22.2 EUR   --.--%
28/07ECA SA : Chiffre d'affaires 2è trimestre
CO
24/06ECA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
08/06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris Lundi 8 juin 2020
AO
Graphique ECA SA
Durée : Période :
ECA SA : Graphique analyse technique ECA SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 14,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ECA SA-31.90%232
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.82.74%50 749
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-15.09%37 415
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.85%32 565
HEXAGON AB14.90%25 568
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.10%25 470
