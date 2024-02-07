Action LLY ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Eli Lilly and Company

Actions

LLY

US5324571083

Produits pharmaceutiques

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:48:04 07/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
728,8 USD +3,37 % Graphique intraday de Eli Lilly and Company +12,86 % +25,00 %
17:03 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
17:01 Eli Lilly règle une action en justice intentée par le Minnesota concernant le prix de l'insuline RE

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Eli Lilly and Company

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Eli Lilly règle une action en justice intentée par le Minnesota concernant le prix de l'insuline RE
Indices : Des rives européennes aux côtes américaines Our Logo
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities à l'achat ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Cantor Fitzgerald persiste à l'achat ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Jefferies & Co. optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Morningstar conserve son opinion négative ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase persiste à l'achat ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : BMO Capital optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Wolfe Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Barclays reste à l'achat ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Opinion positive de Guggenheim ZM
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Eli Lilly demande un examen réglementaire de l'accord de Novo Holding avec Catalent MT
Eli Lilly affiche un bénéfice inférieur pour l'exercice 23, mais un chiffre d'affaires en hausse MT
La FDA américaine constate des lacunes dans le contrôle de l'usine de Catalent vendue à Novo RE
Point marchés-Wall Street en hausse, focalisée sur les résultats et les taux RE
Les actions en hausse, les rendements du Trésor en baisse, les ETF chinois en hausse RE
Le S&P 500 clôture en hausse ; l'accent est mis sur les bénéfices et les taux d'intérêt américains RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé gagnent en fin d'après-midi MT
Les marchés boursiers sont mitigés en fin de journée, les traders évaluant les commentaires d'un officiel de la Fed, ainsi que les résultats financiers des entreprises MT
Eli Lilly voit la demande dépasser l'offre alors que les médicaments pour la perte de poids et le diabète aident à battre le chiffre d'affaires trimestriel MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé progressent mardi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT

Graphique Eli Lilly and Company

Graphique Eli Lilly and Company
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Eli Lilly and Company figure parmi les principaux groupes pharmaceutiques mondiaux. Le CA par domaine thérapeutique se répartit comme suit : - endocrinologie (46,6%) : produits pour le traitement de l'ostéoporose, du diabète et des problèmes de croissance ; - oncologie (20,3%) ; - maladies immunitaires (11,8%) ; - neurologie (6,7%) : essentiellement médicaments destinés au traitement de la dépression et de la schizophrénie ; - autres (14,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (59,4%), Europe (16,9%), Japon (8,3%), Chine (5,9%) et autres (9,5%).
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
14/02/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Eli Lilly and Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
27
Dernier Cours de Cloture
705 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
685,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,74 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+25,22 % 634 Mrd $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+17,78 % 522 Mrd $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
+0,78 % 380 Mrd $
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+16,98 % 322 Mrd $
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+12,63 % 306 Mrd $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-6,67 % 213 Mrd $
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+6,80 % 211 Mrd $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
-0,98 % 206 Mrd $
AMGEN INC. Action Amgen Inc.
+4,71 % 169 Mrd $
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
-4,88 % 155 Mrd $
Pharmacies - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Eli Lilly and Company - Nyse
  4. Actualités Eli Lilly and Company
  5. Eli Lilly and Company : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Côtés
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer