Action EQT EQT CORPORATION
EQT Corporation

Actions

EQT

US26884L1098

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:30:20 12/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
34,2 USD -1,20 % Graphique intraday de EQT Corporation -10,06 % -11,61 %
17:13 EQT CORPORATION : BMO Capital toujours à l'achat ZM
16:05 EQT CORPORATION : Scotiabank conserve son opinion neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur EQT Corporation

EQT CORPORATION : BMO Capital toujours à l'achat ZM
EQT CORPORATION : Scotiabank conserve son opinion neutre ZM
EQT CORPORATION : BofA Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
Les producteurs américains de gaz naturel réduisent leurs dépenses et leur production pour faire face à la baisse des prix RE
Les actions clôturent en demi-teinte avant les données sur l'inflation à la consommation de mardi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Le S&P 500 et le Nasdaq baissent alors que les investisseurs se préparent aux données de l'IPC et de l'IPP RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent dans les échanges du lundi après-midi MT
Les plus fortes baisses du midi MT
EQT CORPORATION : Truist Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Wall St s'affaiblit, les investisseurs attendent les données sur l'inflation RE
Wall Street s'éloigne des records avant l'inflation US RE
Les traders anticipent le rapport sur l'inflation alors que les actions américaines ouvrent en baisse à Wall Street MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en baisse avant le marché lundi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
EQT reprend Equitrans Midstream et crée une entreprise de 35 milliards de dollars dans le cadre d'une transaction entièrement en actions MT
Wall Street devrait ouvrir en baisse, les investisseurs attendant les données sur l'inflation RE
Les remarques de Powell poussent les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions à la baisse avant le lundi de la cloche, en prévision des données de l'IPC MT
EQT acquiert Equitrans dans le cadre d'une transaction entièrement en actions, créant ainsi une société de gaz naturel de 35 milliards de dollars MT
Transcript : EQT Corporation, Equitrans Midstream Corporation - M&A Call
EQT rachète Equitrans Midstream pour 5,5 milliards de dollars en actions MT
Eqt annonce l'acquisition transformatrice d'Equitrans Midstream RE
EQT rachète Equitrans Midstream, alors que les prix du gaz naturel se maintiennent à leur plus bas niveau depuis dix ans RE
EQT et Equitrans Midstream se regroupent pour un montant de 5,5 milliards de dollars, selon le WSJ RE
Eqt Corp. a conclu un accord d'environ 5,5 milliards de dollars pour racheter son ancienne unité Equitrans Midstream - WSJ RE

Graphique EQT Corporation

Graphique EQT Corporation
Profil Société

EQT Corporation est le 1er producteur américain de gaz naturel. Les revenus par activité se répartissent comme suit : - vente de gaz naturel (94,5%) : activité assurée dans les bassins Appalaches ; - vente de gaz naturel liquéfié (4,8%) ; - vente de pétrole (0,7%).
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
17/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour EQT Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
34,61 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
43,48 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+25,62 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
EQT CORPORATION Action EQT Corporation
-11,58 % 15,25 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+1,63 % 282 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
-0,61 % 136 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+33,69 % 111 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+11,66 % 77,3 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+0,54 % 70,08 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+8,35 % 57,15 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+2,83 % 54,11 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+1,63 % 44,99 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-6,31 % 36,95 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
