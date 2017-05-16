Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Etsy, Inc.    ETSY

ETSY, INC.

(ETSY)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/08 21:04:25
118.175 USD   -3.43%
24/08ETSY, INC. : La tendance devrait reprendre ses droits
21/08Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées
18/08Alerte nouveaux achats dans le Portefeuille Zonebourse USA
ETFs positionnés sur ETSY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Internet ETF - USD-1.19%3.02%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
First Trust Dow Jones Internet - USD4.91%2.16%-Etats UnisActions - Internet
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD1.41%1.71%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD0.31%1.45%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD0.75%0.79%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...1.10%0.52%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD2.58%0.32%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD1.47%0.17%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...1.12%0.12%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...6.25%0.12%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 153,44 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 122,37 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 40,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -44,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ETSY, INC.176.23%14 602
AMAZON.COM, INC.84.00%1 703 025
JD.COM, INC.125.09%123 748
WAYFAIR INC.266.59%31 602
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.95%10 404
MONOTARO CO., LTD.40.61%9 990
