Flutter Entertainment plc figure parmi les leaders irlandais de la gestion de paris mutuels sportifs et non sportifs. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - gestion de paris sportifs (62,2%) : notamment courses hippiques et de chiens, matchs de football et de rugby, tournois de golf, etc. ; - gestion de paris non sportifs (37,8%) : jeux de casino, loteries, bingo, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Irlande et Royaume Uni (27,9%), Etats-Unis (33,8%), Australie (16,4%) et autres (21,9%).

Secteur Casinos et jeux