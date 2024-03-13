Action FLTR FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Flutter Entertainment plc

Actions

FLTR

IE00BWT6H894

Casinos et jeux

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 14:57:00 13/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
17 602 GBX +2,25 % Graphique intraday de Flutter Entertainment plc +2,56 % +26,22 %
14:11 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : JPMorgan adopte une opinion positive ZM
10:26 JPMorgan relève Flutter et réduit Entain AN

Dernières actualités sur Flutter Entertainment plc

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : JPMorgan adopte une opinion positive ZM
JPMorgan relève Flutter et réduit Entain AN
Le FTSE 100 recule mais le CAC et le DAX atteignent des records AN
Balfour Beatty annonce un rachat d'actions ; 4imprint augmente sa rémunération AN
888 met fin à l'accord avec Sports Illustrated en raison d'une concurrence intense aux États-Unis et d'un réexamen de la situation RE
FanDuel de Flutter Entertainment devient le partenaire officiel des Carolina Panthers pour les paris sportifs MT
Flutter Entertainment plc annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration et de ses comités, à compter du 1er mai 2024 CI
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Barclays revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
Shein envisage une cotation à Londres après avoir rencontré des obstacles aux Etats-Unis AN
Barclays relève Flutter à "surpondérer". AN
Les bénéfices de Croda chutent en raison de la faiblesse du marché et du déstockage AN
PointsBet nomme un chef de la technologie MT
Builders FirstSource affiche des résultats supérieurs aux prévisions pour le quatrième trimestre et prévoit une croissance de son chiffre d'affaires en 2024 MT
Indivior renoue avec les bénéfices et envisage une introduction en bourse aux Etats-Unis AN
Jeux et paris en ligne, all in sur les rachats ! Our Logo
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Berenberg Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
UBS réduit la valeur de Howden Joinery ; Jefferies apprécie SSE AN
La société de voyage TUI s'envole pour Francfort, un nouveau désaveu pour Londres RE
BetMGM devient rentable au second semestre 2023 RE
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
Barclays relève la valeur d'easyJet et de Wizz Air AN
La Chine se réveille, et puis non Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Renault, Engie, Diageo, Super Micro Computer, Hapag-Lloyd, Eramet, Zurich Insurance... Our Logo
Les actions en légère baisse avant les décisions de la Fed et de la Banque d'Angleterre AN
Flutter Entertainment commence à négocier à la Bourse de New York et annule sa cotation en Irlande MT

Graphique Flutter Entertainment plc

Graphique Flutter Entertainment plc
Profil Société

Flutter Entertainment plc figure parmi les leaders irlandais de la gestion de paris mutuels sportifs et non sportifs. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - gestion de paris sportifs (62,2%) : notamment courses hippiques et de chiens, matchs de football et de rugby, tournois de golf, etc. ; - gestion de paris non sportifs (37,8%) : jeux de casino, loteries, bingo, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Irlande et Royaume Uni (27,9%), Etats-Unis (33,8%), Australie (16,4%) et autres (21,9%).
Secteur
Casinos et jeux
Agenda
26/03/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Flutter Entertainment plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
172,2 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
179,3 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+4,17 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Casinos et centres de jeux

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Action Flutter Entertainment plc
+25,90 % 38,78 Md
EVOLUTION AB Action Evolution AB
+14,44 % 28,18 Md
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED Action Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
-6,17 % 22,69 Md
SANDS CHINA LTD Action Sands China Ltd
-4,16 % 22,65 Md
DRAFTKINGS INC. Action DraftKings Inc.
+20,13 % 20,05 Md
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED Action Aristocrat Leisure Limited
+14,80 % 19,3 Md
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
-9,96 % 9,14 Md
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED Action Churchill Downs Incorporated
-15,59 % 8,39 Md
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX Action La Française des Jeux
+14,49 % 7,82 Md
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED Action The Lottery Corporation Limited
+7,02 % 7,62 Md
Casinos et centres de jeux
