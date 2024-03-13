Flutter Entertainment plc
Actions
FLTR
IE00BWT6H894
Casinos et jeux
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|17 602 GBX
|+2,25 %
|+2,56 %
|+26,22 %
|14:11
|FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : JPMorgan adopte une opinion positive
|ZM
|10:26
|JPMorgan relève Flutter et réduit Entain
|AN
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+25,90 %
|38,78 Md
|+14,44 %
|28,18 Md
|-6,17 %
|22,69 Md
|-4,16 %
|22,65 Md
|+20,13 %
|20,05 Md
|+14,80 %
|19,3 Md
|-9,96 %
|9,14 Md
|-15,59 %
|8,39 Md
|+14,49 %
|7,82 Md
|+7,02 %
|7,62 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Flutter Entertainment plc - London S.E.
- Actualités Flutter Entertainment plc
- Flutter Entertainment plc : JPMorgan adopte une opinion positive