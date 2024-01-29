Gentex Corporation est un concepteur, développeur, fabricant, commercialisateur et fournisseur de produits de vision numérique, de voiture connectée, de vitres à gradation et de protection incendie. La société fournit des rétroviseurs à gradation automatique et non automatique et de l'électronique pour l'industrie automobile ; des vitres d'avion à gradation pour l'industrie aéronautique ; et des détecteurs de fumée commerciaux et des dispositifs de signalisation pour l'industrie de la protection contre les incendies. Le secteur d'activité de la société comprend la conception, le développement, la fabrication et la commercialisation de rétroviseurs intérieurs et extérieurs à gradation automatique pour automobiles, qui utilisent la technologie électrochromique pour varier l'intensité de l'éclairage en fonction de l'éblouissement causé par les phares des véhicules suiveurs. Au sein de ce secteur d'activité, la société conçoit, développe et fabrique également divers dispositifs électroniques qui constituent des caractéristiques à valeur ajoutée pour les rétroviseurs automobiles intérieurs et extérieurs, ainsi que des dispositifs électroniques pour les pare-soleil intérieurs, les consoles de pavillon et d'autres emplacements dans le véhicule.