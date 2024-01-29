Action GNTX GENTEX CORPORATION
Gentex Corporation

Actions

GNTX

US3719011096

Pièces auto, camion, moto

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:00:32 29/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
33,56 USD -1,05 % Graphique intraday de Gentex Corporation +2,89 % +2,36 %
17:06 GENTEX CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
14:04 GENTEX CORPORATION : B. Riley reste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Gentex Corporation

Transcript : Gentex Corporation, H2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2024
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées avant la cloche de vendredi MT
Les bénéfices ajustés et les ventes nettes de Gentex au quatrième trimestre augmentent ; les perspectives de revenus sont émises MT
Gentex Corporation fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2024 et des prévisions de revenus pour l'année 2025 CI
Gentex Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Gentex Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
GENTEX CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Solace Power Inc. annonce un partenariat avec Gentex Corporation avec le soutien de Clariti Strategic Advisors CI
Gentex investit dans Solace Power dans le cadre d'un accord de partenariat MT
Gentex Corporation annonce un partenariat avec Solace pour développer l'alimentation sans fil de la prochaine génération CI
Gentex Corporation (NasdaqGS:GNTX) a acquis les actifs d'eSight Corporation. CI
Gentex Corporation annonce un dividende en espèces pour le quatrième trimestre, payable le 17 janvier 2024 CI
GENTEX CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM
GENTEX CORPORATION : Opinion positive de B. Riley ZM
Transcript : Gentex Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023
Bénéfices et ventes de Gentex au troisième trimestre ; maintien des perspectives de revenus pour 2023 MT
Gentex Corporation fournit des prévisions de revenus et de production pour l'année 2024 ; fournit des prévisions de revenus pour l'année 2023 CI
Gentex Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Gentex achète des actions de VOXX International MT
Gentex achète des actions de VOXX International MT
Gentex poursuit son expansion à Grand Rapids avec l'ouverture d'un centre technologique dans le centre-ville CI
Gentex Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 18 octobre 2023 CI
Gentex Corporation présentera ses capacités de surveillance des conducteurs à l'IAA Mobility CI

Profil Société

Gentex Corporation est un concepteur, développeur, fabricant, commercialisateur et fournisseur de produits de vision numérique, de voiture connectée, de vitres à gradation et de protection incendie. La société fournit des rétroviseurs à gradation automatique et non automatique et de l'électronique pour l'industrie automobile ; des vitres d'avion à gradation pour l'industrie aéronautique ; et des détecteurs de fumée commerciaux et des dispositifs de signalisation pour l'industrie de la protection contre les incendies. Le secteur d'activité de la société comprend la conception, le développement, la fabrication et la commercialisation de rétroviseurs intérieurs et extérieurs à gradation automatique pour automobiles, qui utilisent la technologie électrochromique pour varier l'intensité de l'éclairage en fonction de l'éblouissement causé par les phares des véhicules suiveurs. Au sein de ce secteur d'activité, la société conçoit, développe et fabrique également divers dispositifs électroniques qui constituent des caractéristiques à valeur ajoutée pour les rétroviseurs automobiles intérieurs et extérieurs, ainsi que des dispositifs électroniques pour les pare-soleil intérieurs, les consoles de pavillon et d'autres emplacements dans le véhicule.
Secteur
Pièces auto, camion, moto
Agenda
19/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Gentex Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
11
Dernier Cours de Cloture
33,92 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
37,69 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,12 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Accessoires automobiles

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
GENTEX CORPORATION Action Gentex Corporation
+2,33 % 7 912 M $
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD. Action Ningbo Tuopu Group Co.,Ltd.
-33,59 % 7 787 M $
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. Action Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co.,Ltd.
-1,75 % 5 233 M $
ADIENT PLC Action Adient plc
-2,67 % 3 213 M $
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION Action Toyota Boshoku Corporation
+9,52 % 3 065 M $
THULE GROUP AB Action Thule Group AB
-1,31 % 2 745 M $
NINGBO JIFENG AUTO PARTS CO., LTD. Action Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
-19,52 % 1 762 M $
DOWLAIS GROUP PLC Action Dowlais Group plc
-15,02 % 1 611 M $
RENK HOLDING GMBH Action Renk Holding Gmbh
-.--% 1 582 M $
PHINIA INC. Action PHINIA Inc.
-1,95 % 1 393 M $
Accessoires automobiles
