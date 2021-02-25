Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  HUYA Inc.    HUYA

HUYA INC.

(HUYA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 25/02 19:28:33
28.03 USD   -1.34%
11/02GAMING : Le nouveau troisième lieu
01/02HUYA INC. : Grand retour des acheteurs
2020Les investissements de Tencent dans Tesla, Activision ou Snap menacés ?
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur HUYA INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD-6.91%0.31%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-7.93%0.10%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-7.98%0.06%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.06%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-7.56%0.06%ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-4.64%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-4.55%0.03%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Gaming : Le nouveau troisième lieu
Graphique HUYA INC.
Durée : Période :
HUYA Inc. : Graphique analyse technique HUYA Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 177,61 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 183,40 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,16%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
HUYA INC.42.55%6 685
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED21.81%843 727
NETFLIX, INC.2.35%245 103
PROSUS N.V.12.54%195 006
NASPERS LIMITED18.08%102 988
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.71%95 085
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ