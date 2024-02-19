Action IPCALAB IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Ipca Laboratories Limited

Actions

IPCALAB

INE571A01038

Produits pharmaceutiques

Temps Différé NSE India S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 10:48:03 19/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 238 INR -0,24 % Graphique intraday de Ipca Laboratories Limited +5,96 % +11,20 %
10:01 IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
15/02 Transcript : Ipca Laboratories Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Ipca Laboratories Limited

IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Ipca Laboratories Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Ipca Laboratories Limited annonce la nomination de Kamal Kishore Seth en tant qu'administrateur principal indépendant CI
Ipca Laboratories Limited publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Ipca Laboratories Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
Ipca Laboratories Limited déclare un dividende intérimaire pour l'exercice 2023-24 CI
Ipca Laboratories Limited publie ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
L'usine de Pithampur d'Ipca Laboratories classée VAI par la FDA américaine MT
IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED : Nomura relève son opinion ZM
LES ACTIONS INDIENNES - Les actions indiennes chutent à cause des craintes du Moyen-Orient ; ICICI Bank est en hausse grâce à un résultat positif RE
Ipca Laboratories Limited nomme Hitesh Kumar Maheshwari au poste de Président R&D (Formulations) CI
Ipca Laboratories Limited (NSEI:IPCALAB) a finalisé l'acquisition d'une participation de 26% dans Unichem Laboratories Limited (BSE:506690). CI
L'usine de Piparia d'Ipca Laboratories en Inde obtient la classification VAI de la FDA américaine MT
IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED : Nomura neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Ipca Laboratories Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023
Ipca Laboratories Limited publie ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Ipca Laboratories acquiert 33 % des parts d'Unichem pour 9,45 milliards de roupies indiennes MT
IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED : Nomura maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
L'unité d'Ipca Laboratories à Indore, en Inde, reçoit huit observations de la part de la FDA américaine à la suite d'une inspection MT
Les actions indiennes commencent la semaine en demi-teinte après les troubles en Russie RE
Ipca Laboratories reçoit 11 observations de l'US FDA suite à l'inspection de son unité de fabrication d'API à Ratlam, en Inde MT
Ipca Laboratories Limited publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
L'unité de fabrication d'Ipca Laboratories à Gujarat, en Inde, reçoit trois observations de la FDA américaine après inspection MT
Transcript : Ipca Laboratories Limited, Unichem Laboratories Limited - M&A Call
Ipca Laboratories va acquérir 33% des parts d'Unichem pour 10,3 milliards de roupies indiennes MT

Graphique Ipca Laboratories Limited

Graphique Ipca Laboratories Limited
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Ipca Laboratories Limited est une société pharmaceutique basée en Inde. La société fabrique et commercialise plus de 350 formulations et environ 80 ingrédients pharmaceutiques actifs (IPA) couvrant divers segments thérapeutiques. Elle propose des IPA tels que l'aténolol, le phosphate de chloroquine, la chlorthalidone, le furosémide, le sulfate d'hydroxychloroquine, le losartan, le succinate de métoprolol, le tartrate de métoprolol, les sels de pyrantel et le propranolol. La société propose des marques telles que Zerodol, Lariago, HCQS, Perinorm, Rapither AB, Tenoric, Lumerax, Etova, Fexova, Malirid, Allsuth, Alwiz, AZR 50mg, Bacilon, Cinkona, Clarbact, Glyree MV, Halotop, Luliz, Ozepam, Pacimol, Pari, Xtor-F, Zabpro, Zilast, Ramcor, Sove, Venpower et Folitrax. Les produits de la société sont vendus dans plus de 100 pays à travers le monde. La société possède 18 unités de production en Inde qui fabriquent des API et des formulations. Ses filiales comprennent Ipca Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Ipca Laboratories (U.K.) Ltd et Tonira Exports Limited.
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
28/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Ipca Laboratories Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1 241 INR
Objectif de cours Moyen
1 099 INR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-11,51 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED Action Ipca Laboratories Limited
+11,25 % 3 794 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+34,16 % 703 Mrd $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+22,79 % 549 Mrd $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
-0,12 % 377 Mrd $
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+17,22 % 324 Mrd $
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+14,53 % 313 Mrd $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-5,58 % 208 Mrd $
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+4,94 % 205 Mrd $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
-1,72 % 197 Mrd $
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
-4,06 % 156 Mrd $
Pharmacies - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Ipca Laboratories Limited - NSE India S.E.
  4. Actualités Ipca Laboratories Limited
  5. Ipca Laboratories Limited : Nomura maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer