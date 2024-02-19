Ipca Laboratories Limited est une société pharmaceutique basée en Inde. La société fabrique et commercialise plus de 350 formulations et environ 80 ingrédients pharmaceutiques actifs (IPA) couvrant divers segments thérapeutiques. Elle propose des IPA tels que l'aténolol, le phosphate de chloroquine, la chlorthalidone, le furosémide, le sulfate d'hydroxychloroquine, le losartan, le succinate de métoprolol, le tartrate de métoprolol, les sels de pyrantel et le propranolol. La société propose des marques telles que Zerodol, Lariago, HCQS, Perinorm, Rapither AB, Tenoric, Lumerax, Etova, Fexova, Malirid, Allsuth, Alwiz, AZR 50mg, Bacilon, Cinkona, Clarbact, Glyree MV, Halotop, Luliz, Ozepam, Pacimol, Pari, Xtor-F, Zabpro, Zilast, Ramcor, Sove, Venpower et Folitrax. Les produits de la société sont vendus dans plus de 100 pays à travers le monde. La société possède 18 unités de production en Inde qui fabriquent des API et des formulations. Ses filiales comprennent Ipca Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Ipca Laboratories (U.K.) Ltd et Tonira Exports Limited.

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques