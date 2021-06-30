Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Malibu Boats, Inc.
  6. Fonds
    MBUU   US56117J1007

MALIBU BOATS, INC.

(MBUU)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur MALIBU BOATS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.34%0.11%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF - USD0.1%2.04%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.06%1.77%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.05%1.57%Etats Unis



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Cap sur les valeurs nautiques !
Graphique MALIBU BOATS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Malibu Boats, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Malibu Boats, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 72,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 95,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MALIBU BOATS, INC.15.89%1 547
BÉNÉTEAU46.01%1 307
SANLORENZO S.P.A.42.73%958
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.3.54%492
FOUNTAINE PAJOT32.95%228
HANSEYACHTS AG40.24%109