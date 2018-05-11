Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Ça aurait pu être pire
Graphique NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Durée : Période :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA : Graphique analyse technique Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,50 NOK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,00 NOK
Ecart / Objectif Haut -35,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -67,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -100%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-2.23%395
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.68%24 599
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.35%21 286
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.82%14 970
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.81%12 713
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-3.75%12 114
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ