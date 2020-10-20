Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  NV Bekaert SA    BEKB   BE0974258874

NV BEKAERT SA

(BEKB)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 20/10 17:30:00
20.43 EUR   +5.47%
16/10NV BEKAERT SA : Grand retour des acheteurs
31/07NV BEKAERT SA : Résultats 1er semestre
CO
05/06NV BEKAERT SA : Rachat d'actions propres
CO
ETFs positionnés sur NV BEKAERT SAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-2.28%0.41%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.41%0.15%MondeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...-1.31%0.09%EuropeActions



Graphique NV BEKAERT SA
NV Bekaert SA : Graphique analyse technique NV Bekaert SA | Zone bourse
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NV BEKAERT SA-26.91%1 291
KEYENCE CORPORATION29.54%114 227
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.78%67 986
NIDEC CORPORATION36.49%56 985
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.90%43 167
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.26%41 808
