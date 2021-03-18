Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 18/03 21:19:36
9.71 EUR   +0.10%
2019PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2018PARAGON AG : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2017PARAGON AG : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 101%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 101%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 101%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA-0.82%53
DENSO CORPORATION26.34%52 314
APTIV PLC17.61%41 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.25.47%27 834
CONTINENTAL AG-0.41%27 137
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD16.83%24 573
