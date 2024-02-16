Action PENN PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
PENN Entertainment, Inc.

PENN

US7075691094

Casinos et jeux

PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : JPMorgan Chase est neutre

Dernières actualités sur PENN Entertainment, Inc.

PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : JPMorgan Chase est neutre
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus est neutre sur le titre ZM
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Macquarie toujours positif ZM
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Needham & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation progressent jeudi après-midi MT
Penn Entertainment subit une perte au 4ème trimestre, les revenus chutent ; les actions sont en baisse MT
Transcript : PENN Entertainment, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Penn Entertainment enregistre une perte au 4ème trimestre et une baisse des revenus MT
PENN Entertainment, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Penn Entertainment achète les licences de paris sportifs mobiles pour le marché de New York à l'unité Wynn MT
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Canaccord Genuity favorable sur le dossier ZM
PENN Entertainment annonce une transition du leadership interactif prévue pour avril 2024 CI
HG Vora presse Penn Entertainment dans une lettre de modifier la structure de son conseil d'administration RE
HG Vora Capital Management envoie une lettre à PENN Entertainment CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont en baisse jeudi après-midi MT
Le fonds spéculatif HG Vora souhaite siéger au conseil d'administration de Penn Entertainment RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont en hausse avant la cloche jeudi MT
Un actionnaire de Penn Entertainment veut siéger au conseil d'administration MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
LES ACTIONS DE PENN ENTERTAINMENT EN HAUSSE DE 2,5 % AVANT BOURSE APRÈS QUE HG VORA CAPITA... RE
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC engage une discussion avec PENN Entertainment, Inc CI

Profil Société

PENN Entertainment, Inc. est un fournisseur de divertissement intégré, de contenu sportif et d'expériences de jeux de casino. Il exploite 43 établissements dans 20 États, des paris sportifs en ligne dans 15 juridictions et iCasino dans cinq juridictions, sous un portefeuille de marques, dont Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook et theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino. Ses segments sont le Nord-Est, le Sud, l'Ouest, le Midwest et le segment interactif. Le segment Nord-Est comprend Ameristar East Chicago, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino at Greektown et Hollywood Casino at PENN National Race Course. Le segment Sud comprend le 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, Boomtown New Orleans et L'Auberge Baton Rouge. Le segment Ouest comprend Ameristar Black Hawk, M Resort et Zia Park Casino. Le segment Midwest comprend Ameristar Council Bluffs, Hollywood Casino Aurora et River City Casino. Le segment interactif comprend les paris sportifs en ligne, iCasino et les opérations de jeux sociaux en ligne.
Casinos et jeux
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Secteur Casinos et centres de jeux

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action PENN Entertainment, Inc.
-27,77 % 2 898 M $
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Action Flutter Entertainment plc
+22,56 % 37 392 M $
EVOLUTION AB Action Evolution AB
+9,10 % 26 434 M $
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED Action Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
+4,34 % 24 884 M $
SANDS CHINA LTD Action Sands China Ltd
+7,22 % 24 166 M $
DRAFTKINGS INC. Action DraftKings Inc.
+25,50 % 20 729 M $
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED Action Aristocrat Leisure Limited
+8,57 % 18 476 M $
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Action Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
-8,97 % 9 310 M $
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED Action Churchill Downs Incorporated
-11,25 % 8 948 M $
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX Action La Française des Jeux
+19,91 % 7 996 M $
Casinos et centres de jeux
