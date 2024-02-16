PENN Entertainment, Inc. est un fournisseur de divertissement intégré, de contenu sportif et d'expériences de jeux de casino. Il exploite 43 établissements dans 20 États, des paris sportifs en ligne dans 15 juridictions et iCasino dans cinq juridictions, sous un portefeuille de marques, dont Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook et theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino. Ses segments sont le Nord-Est, le Sud, l'Ouest, le Midwest et le segment interactif. Le segment Nord-Est comprend Ameristar East Chicago, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino at Greektown et Hollywood Casino at PENN National Race Course. Le segment Sud comprend le 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, Boomtown New Orleans et L'Auberge Baton Rouge. Le segment Ouest comprend Ameristar Black Hawk, M Resort et Zia Park Casino. Le segment Midwest comprend Ameristar Council Bluffs, Hollywood Casino Aurora et River City Casino. Le segment interactif comprend les paris sportifs en ligne, iCasino et les opérations de jeux sociaux en ligne.

Secteur Casinos et jeux