Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Pool Corporation    POOL

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
ETFs positionnés sur POOL CORPORATION
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-1.74%1.23%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-4.28%0.69%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF ...-0.91%0.57%-Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ...-0.77%0.49%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mi...-1.77%0.39%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF - USD-1.94%0.25%-Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...-1.73%0.22%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-2.12%0.16%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-3.96%0.15%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD-1.83%0.14%-Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 377,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 360,64 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,68%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,95%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
POOL CORPORATION69.81%14 453
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.308.13%33 748
SHIMANO INC.33.74%21 092
YAMAHA CORPORATION-19.08%8 299
POLARIS INC.-10.22%5 634
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
