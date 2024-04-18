Action PMV PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Premier Investments Limited

Actions

PMV

AU000000PMV2

Détaillant habillement et accessoires

Marché Fermé - Australian S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 08:10:52 18/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
29,62 AUD +0,68 % Graphique intraday de Premier Investments Limited -3,04 % +7,36 %
08:01 PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Bell Potter favorable au dossier
27/03 PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Jarden Research est neutre sur le titre

Dernières actualités sur Premier Investments Limited

PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Bell Potter favorable au dossier ZM
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Jarden Research est neutre sur le titre ZM
Les banques et l'immobilier tirent les actions australiennes vers le bas avant une semaine riche en informations RE
Premier Investments affiche un bénéfice plus élevé, un chiffre d'affaires plus faible au premier semestre de l'exercice 24 ; les actions augmentent de 4%. MT
Premier Investments envisage une scission des marques Smiggle et Peter Alexander et des cotations séparées CI
Le groupe australien Premier Investments envisage la scission de ses marques Smiggle et Peter Alexander RE
Premier Investments Limited annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 27 janvier 2024 CI
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Jarden Research maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Premier Investments Limited nomme Andrea Weiss au poste d'administrateur CI
Premier Investments Limited nomme Mme Andrea Weiss au conseil d'administration en tant qu'administratrice non exécutive à compter du 4 décembre 2023 CI
Premier Investments Limited annonce le versement d'un dividende pour le semestre clos le 29 juillet 2023, payable le 24 janvier 2024 CI
Premier Investments Limited publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 29 juillet 2023 CI
Premier Investments prévoit une hausse des ventes de Premier Retail et de l'EBIT pour l'exercice 2023 MT
Premier Investments nomme le PDG de Premier Retail MT
Premier Investments Limited annonce un changement de direction CI
Les détaillants australiens vont souffrir davantage, les taux d'intérêt élevés comprimant les dépenses - Citi RE
Les actions sud-africaines de nouveau dans le rouge après la surprise des taux d'intérêt MT
Premier Investments Limited annonce un dividende spécial entièrement libéré pour le premier semestre 2023, payable le 26 juillet 2023 CI
Premier Investments Limited annonce le versement d'un dividende ordinaire intérimaire pour le premier semestre 2023, payable le 26 juillet 2023 CI
Premier Investments Limited annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 28 janvier 2023 CI
Premier Investments Limited annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 28 janvier 2023 CI
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Premier Investments annonce une augmentation de son bénéfice pour l'exercice 22 MT
Les actions australiennes suivent les marchés mondiaux à la hausse alors que la BoE cherche à étouffer la déroute des obligations britanniques RE
Premier Investments Limited approuve un dividende spécial entièrement franc pour la période de six mois se terminant le 30 juillet 2022, payable le 25 janvier 2023 CI

Profil Société

Premier Investments Limited est une société basée en Australie, qui exploite un certain nombre de chaînes de magasins spécialisés dans la mode sur les marchés de la mode en Australie, en Nouvelle-Zélande, en Asie et en Europe. La société a également des investissements dans des titres cotés en bourse et des dépôts sur le marché monétaire. Elle opère à travers deux secteurs d'activité : les investissements et la vente au détail. Le secteur de la vente au détail représente les performances financières d'un certain nombre de chaînes de magasins spécialisés dans la mode. Le secteur des investissements représente les investissements dans des titres pour des gains à court et à long terme, des revenus de dividendes et des intérêts. Elle propose ses produits sous diverses marques, telles que Peter Alexander, Smiggle, Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Dotti et Jacqui E. Ses filiales comprennent Kimtara Investments Pty Ltd, Premfin Pty Ltd, Springdeep Investments Pty Ltd, Prempref Pty Ltd, Metalgrove Pty Ltd, Just Group Limited, Just Jeans Group Pty Limited, Just Jeans Pty Limited, Portmans Pty Limited, Dotti Pty Ltd, Smiggle Pty Limited et d'autres encore.
Secteur
Détaillant habillement et accessoires
Agenda
18/06/2024 - DÃ©tachement de dividende intermédiaire
Indices liés
S&P/ASX 200
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Premier Investments Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
29,42 AUD
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,26 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,25 %
Secteur Détaillants de vêtements et accessoires - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED Action Premier Investments Limited
+7,36 % 3,01 Md
INDITEX Action INDITEX
+10,52 % 144 Md
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Action Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+17,03 % 80,7 Md
ROSS STORES, INC. Action Ross Stores, Inc.
-4,05 % 44,53 Md
KERING Action Kering
-14,54 % 44,47 Md
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Action Hennes & Mauritz AB
-4,29 % 24,77 Md
NEXT PLC Action Next plc
+8,75 % 13,26 Md
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Action Burlington Stores, Inc.
-7,49 % 11,49 Md
TAPESTRY, INC. Action Tapestry, Inc.
+10,00 % 9,29 Md
THE GAP, INC. Action The Gap, Inc.
+1,39 % 7,92 Md
Détaillants de vêtements et accessoires - Autres
