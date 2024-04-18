Premier Investments Limited est une société basée en Australie, qui exploite un certain nombre de chaînes de magasins spécialisés dans la mode sur les marchés de la mode en Australie, en Nouvelle-Zélande, en Asie et en Europe. La société a également des investissements dans des titres cotés en bourse et des dépôts sur le marché monétaire. Elle opère à travers deux secteurs d'activité : les investissements et la vente au détail. Le secteur de la vente au détail représente les performances financières d'un certain nombre de chaînes de magasins spécialisés dans la mode. Le secteur des investissements représente les investissements dans des titres pour des gains à court et à long terme, des revenus de dividendes et des intérêts. Elle propose ses produits sous diverses marques, telles que Peter Alexander, Smiggle, Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Dotti et Jacqui E. Ses filiales comprennent Kimtara Investments Pty Ltd, Premfin Pty Ltd, Springdeep Investments Pty Ltd, Prempref Pty Ltd, Metalgrove Pty Ltd, Just Group Limited, Just Jeans Group Pty Limited, Just Jeans Pty Limited, Portmans Pty Limited, Dotti Pty Ltd, Smiggle Pty Limited et d'autres encore.

Secteur Détaillant habillement et accessoires