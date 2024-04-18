Premier Investments Limited
Actions
PMV
AU000000PMV2
Détaillant habillement et accessoires
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|29,62 AUD
|+0,68 %
|-3,04 %
|+7,36 %
|08:01
|PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Bell Potter favorable au dossier
|ZM
|27/03
|PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Jarden Research est neutre sur le titre
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+7,36 %
|3,01 Md
|+10,52 %
|144 Md
|+17,03 %
|80,7 Md
|-4,05 %
|44,53 Md
|-14,54 %
|44,47 Md
|-4,29 %
|24,77 Md
|+8,75 %
|13,26 Md
|-7,49 %
|11,49 Md
|+10,00 %
|9,29 Md
|+1,39 %
|7,92 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action PMV
- Actualités Premier Investments Limited
- Premier Investments Limited : Bell Potter favorable au dossier