Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Progyny, Inc.    PGNY

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé BATS EXCHANGE - 17/12 22:26:35
39.3100 USD   -2.50%
02/03PROGYNY, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur PROGYNY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...4.72%0.12%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.76%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Graphique PROGYNY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Progyny, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Progyny, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,32 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,69%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.46.89%3 493
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP15.54%321 973
ANTHEM, INC.2.72%77 158
CIGNA CORPORATION-1.02%73 120
HUMANA INC.7.04%51 978
CENTENE CORPORATION-2.93%35 385
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ