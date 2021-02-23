Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Puxin Limited    NEW

PUXIN LIMITED

(NEW)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 23/02 18:30:11
7.42 USD   -7.48%
2020PUXIN LIMITED : publication des résultats semestriels
ETFs positionnés sur PUXIN LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Education Tech and Digital Lea...-5.91%0.44%-NCActions
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD-1.08%0.08%ChineActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,20 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 51,85 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 37,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 37,3%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PUXIN LIMITED37.80%699
TAL EDUCATION GROUP18.63%50 926
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.3.75%31 389
GSX TECHEDU INC.91.01%23 551
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.15.91%5 013
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%4 631
