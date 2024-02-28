Action QUIK QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
QuickLogic Corporation

Actions

QUIK

US74837P4054

Semi-conducteurs

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:20:08 28/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
14,74 USD +15,97 % Graphique intraday de QuickLogic Corporation +19,74 % +4,80 %
16:04 QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
27/02 Transcript : QuickLogic Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024

Graphique QuickLogic Corporation

Graphique QuickLogic Corporation
Profil Société

QuickLogic Corporation est une société de semi-conducteurs sans usine. La société développe des plates-formes de semi-conducteurs multicurs à faible consommation et de la propriété intellectuelle (IP) pour l'intelligence artificielle (AI), le traitement de la voix et des capteurs. Sa plateforme est basée sur sa propriété intellectuelle (IP) de FPGA embarqué (eFPGA), sur des systèmes sur puce (SoC) de semi-conducteurs multicurs à faible consommation d'énergie, sur des FPGA discrets et sur des logiciels d'IA. Ses produits comprennent ArcticPro, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Toolkit, ArcticLink III, PolarPro3, PolarPro II, PolarPro et Eclipse II. Outre la fourniture de ses propres solutions de semi-conducteurs, sa catégorie de nouveaux produits comprend son activité IP qui octroie des licences pour sa technologie eFPGA afin qu'elle soit utilisée dans les SoC d'autres sociétés de semi-conducteurs et fournit des services professionnels, consistant à développer et à intégrer la technologie eFPGA dans des solutions de semi-conducteurs sur mesure. Ses produits comprennent aussi principalement des familles de FPGA appelées pASIC 3 et QuickRAM, ainsi que du matériel de programmation et des logiciels de conception.
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
14/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour QuickLogic Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
2
Dernier Cours de Cloture
12,71 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
12,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,65 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION Action QuickLogic Corporation
+5,99 % 177 M
NVIDIA CORPORATION Action NVIDIA Corporation
+56,40 % 1 937 Md
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+15,37 % 601 Md
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Action Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+17,71 % 573 Md
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Action Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+18,63 % 288 Md
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-16,16 % 181 Md
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+7,88 % 177 Md
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Action Texas Instruments
-4,41 % 150 Md
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Action Arm Holdings plc
+76,46 % 142 Md
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Micron Technology, Inc.
+5,54 % 101 Md
Semi-conducteurs - Autres
