QuickLogic Corporation est une société de semi-conducteurs sans usine. La société développe des plates-formes de semi-conducteurs multicurs à faible consommation et de la propriété intellectuelle (IP) pour l'intelligence artificielle (AI), le traitement de la voix et des capteurs. Sa plateforme est basée sur sa propriété intellectuelle (IP) de FPGA embarqué (eFPGA), sur des systèmes sur puce (SoC) de semi-conducteurs multicurs à faible consommation d'énergie, sur des FPGA discrets et sur des logiciels d'IA. Ses produits comprennent ArcticPro, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Toolkit, ArcticLink III, PolarPro3, PolarPro II, PolarPro et Eclipse II. Outre la fourniture de ses propres solutions de semi-conducteurs, sa catégorie de nouveaux produits comprend son activité IP qui octroie des licences pour sa technologie eFPGA afin qu'elle soit utilisée dans les SoC d'autres sociétés de semi-conducteurs et fournit des services professionnels, consistant à développer et à intégrer la technologie eFPGA dans des solutions de semi-conducteurs sur mesure. Ses produits comprennent aussi principalement des familles de FPGA appelées pASIC 3 et QuickRAM, ainsi que du matériel de programmation et des logiciels de conception.