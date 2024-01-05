Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) est une société d'investissement immobilier (REIT) entièrement intégrée et autogérée. La société est engagée dans l'acquisition, la propriété et la gestion de centres commerciaux de proximité et de voisinage sur la côte ouest des États-Unis, dont les magasins piliers sont des supermarchés et des pharmacies. Elle exerce ses activités par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale d'exploitation, Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP. La société est organisée sous la forme d'un fonds d'investissement immobilier de type umbrella partnership (UpREIT) en vertu duquel Retail Opportunity Investments GP, LLC, agit en tant que partenaire général. La société d'exploitation détient tous les actifs de la société et détient directement ou indirectement les participations dans les entreprises immobilières de la société. Le portefeuille de la société se compose d'environ 94 propriétés totalisant environ 10,6 millions de pieds carrés de surface locative brute (GLA).

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial