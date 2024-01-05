Action ROIC RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Actions

ROIC

US76131N1019

Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 04/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
13,75 USD +0,88 % Graphique intraday de Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. -3,44 % -2,00 %
14:01 RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP. : KeyBanc Capital Markets passe de neutre à achat ZM
25/10 Transcript : Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023 CI

Graphique Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
Profil Société

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) est une société d'investissement immobilier (REIT) entièrement intégrée et autogérée. La société est engagée dans l'acquisition, la propriété et la gestion de centres commerciaux de proximité et de voisinage sur la côte ouest des États-Unis, dont les magasins piliers sont des supermarchés et des pharmacies. Elle exerce ses activités par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale d'exploitation, Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP. La société est organisée sous la forme d'un fonds d'investissement immobilier de type umbrella partnership (UpREIT) en vertu duquel Retail Opportunity Investments GP, LLC, agit en tant que partenaire général. La société d'exploitation détient tous les actifs de la société et détient directement ou indirectement les participations dans les entreprises immobilières de la société. Le portefeuille de la société se compose d'environ 94 propriétés totalisant environ 10,6 millions de pieds carrés de surface locative brute (GLA).
Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial
Agenda
14/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
10
Dernier Cours de Cloture
13,75 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
14,44 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,00 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP. Action Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
-2,00 % 1 733 M $
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. Action Simon Property Group, Inc.
-1,67 % 45 759 M $
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Action The Link Real Estate Investment Trust
-1,37 % 14 156 M $
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION Action Kimco Realty Corporation
-2,30 % 14 009 M $
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION Action Regency Centers Corporation
-2,12 % 12 076 M $
NNN REIT, INC. Action NNN REIT, Inc.
-0,72 % 7 807 M $
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC. Action Brixmor Property Group Inc.
-2,28 % 6 836 M $
AGREE REALTY CORPORATION Action Agree Realty Corporation
+0,02 % 6 316 M $
VICINITY CENTRES Action Vicinity Centres
-1,47 % 6 081 M $
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC. Action Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
-1,54 % 4 295 M $
