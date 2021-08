Robex Resources : RÉSULTATS DU DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE DE 2021 EN AMÉLIORATION — PERSPECTIVES POSITIVES

Robex's MD&A and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by th*e Company are also available at sedar.com.

A Word from the Chairman, Mr. Georges Cohen:

'We are pleased to present the results for the second quarter of 2021. As announced in the previous quarter's release, we are already seeing a significant improvement over the first quarter of 2021, with production up 4.5% and all-in sustaining costs ii down 10%. This improvement should continue for the remainder of the year, thanks to the operational initiatives we implemented during the first half of the year to optimize our overall operation (strategic mining plan revision, plant investments, processing capacity improvement).

We continue to work hard on all growth options for Robex's operations.'