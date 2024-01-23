Severn Trent Plc
Actions
SVT
GB00B1FH8J72
Services des eaux
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|2 529 GBX
|-0,16 %
|-3,21 %
|-1,94 %
|14:07
|SEVERN TRENT PLC : Barclays favorable sur le dossier
|ZM
|10:22
|HSBC réduit Compass ; Berenberg abaisse Victrex
|AN
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-1,94 %
|9 634 M $
|-3,12 %
|19 628 M $
|+0,56 %
|10 265 M $
|-2,45 %
|8 988 M $
|-3,31 %
|2 876 M $
|-7,92 %
|2 756 M $
|-5,58 %
|2 592 M $
|-4,86 %
|2 585 M $
|-3,34 %
|2 270 M $
|-2,80 %
|1 819 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Severn Trent Plc - London S.E.
- Actualités Severn Trent Plc
- Severn Trent Plc : Barclays favorable sur le dossier