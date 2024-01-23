Action SVT SEVERN TRENT PLC
Severn Trent Plc

Actions

SVT

GB00B1FH8J72

Services des eaux

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 23/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2 529 GBX -0,16 % -3,21 % -1,94 %
14:07 SEVERN TRENT PLC : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM
10:22 HSBC réduit Compass ; Berenberg abaisse Victrex AN

Graphique Severn Trent Plc
Profil Société

Severn Trent plc figure parmi les leaders britanniques de la distribution d'eau potable, du traitement des déchets et des prestations de services environnementaux. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - distribution d'eau potable et prestations d'assainissement (89,3%) : distribution d'eau et gestion des systèmes d'égouts au profit de plus de 4,6 millions de foyers et d'entreprises au Royaume Uni ; - production d'énergie renouvelable (5,9%) ; - prestations de services (3,9%) : conception, construction et exploitation d'unités de traitement des eaux usées, prestations de conseil et de maintenance, etc. ; - autres (0,9%). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.
Services des eaux
Agenda
22/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Severn Trent Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
25,33 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
27,04 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,74 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services des eaux - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SEVERN TRENT PLC Action Severn Trent Plc
-1,94 % 9 634 M $
VERALTO CORPORATION Action Veralto Corporation
-3,12 % 19 628 M $
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC. Action Essential Utilities, Inc.
+0,56 % 10 265 M $
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Action United Utilities Group PLC
-2,45 % 8 988 M $
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Action American States Water Company
-3,31 % 2 876 M $
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP Action California Water Service Group
-7,92 % 2 756 M $
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO., LTD. Action Beijing Capital Eco-Environment Protection Group Co., Ltd.
-5,58 % 2 592 M $
PENNON GROUP PLC Action Pennon Group Plc
-4,86 % 2 585 M $
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD. Action Chengdu Xingrong Environment Co., Ltd.
-3,34 % 2 270 M $
AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. Action Aguas Andinas S.A.
-2,80 % 1 819 M $
