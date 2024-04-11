Action SVT SEVERN TRENT PLC
Severn Trent Plc

Actions

SVT

GB00B1FH8J72

Services des eaux

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 14:59:57 11/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2 370 GBX +0,36 % Graphique intraday de Severn Trent Plc -4,67 % -8,10 %
14:11 SEVERN TRENT PLC : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
10:00 JPMorgan relève M&S ; HSBC aime Kingfisher AN

Dernières actualités sur Severn Trent Plc

Les actions sont en hausse grâce à l'envolée de JD Sports, mais les entreprises du secteur de l'eau sont en baisse AN
Cinq sociétés de distribution d'eau devant le tribunal pour sous-déclaration de la pollution AN
Severn Trent PLC annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
Le FTSE 100 surperforme avant les données américaines AN
Un prétendant à Currys exclut une offre ; Vanquis met en garde contre 2024 AN
Les compagnies des eaux vont investir plus de 180 millions de livres sterling pour lutter contre les déversements d'eaux usées AN
Jefferies relève la recommandation d'ITM Power à "acheter". AN
Severn Trent condamné à une amende de 2 millions de livres sterling pour le déversement d'eaux usées brutes dans une rivière du Royaume-Uni MT
Barclays annonce un rachat d'actions de 1 milliard de livres sterling alors que les bénéfices de 2023 chutent AN
Severn Trent Water condamné à une amende de plus de 2 millions de livres sterling pour la pollution de la rivière AN
SEVERN TRENT PLC : Goldman Sachs pas convaincu ZM
Barclays recommande Dowlais à "surpondérer AN
L'entreprise britannique United Utilities prévoit une baisse des primes versées par l'autorité de régulation RE
Les actions en hausse grâce à des données sur l'inflation britannique plus modérées que prévu AN
Les entreprises de l'eau United Utilities et Severn Trent se félicitent de leurs résultats en matière d'environnement AN
Est-ce que la donne boursière est en train de changer ? Our Logo
United Utilities touchée par les tempêtes ; Severn Trent en hausse AN
En Direct des Marchés : Capgemini, Alstom, Airbnb, Ahold, Sony, Nvidia, Walmart, Vicat... Our Logo
Severn Trent réitère ses perspectives pour l'exercice 2024 MT
Le FTSE 100 en baisse avant les données britanniques AN
Les actions dans le rouge en raison des données sur l'inflation aux Etats-Unis AN
SEVERN TRENT PLC : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM

Graphique Severn Trent Plc

Profil Société

Severn Trent plc figure parmi les leaders britanniques de la distribution d'eau potable, du traitement des déchets et des prestations de services environnementaux. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - distribution d'eau potable et prestations d'assainissement (89,3%) : distribution d'eau et gestion des systèmes d'égouts au profit de plus de 4,6 millions de foyers et d'entreprises au Royaume Uni ; - production d'énergie renouvelable (5,9%) ; - prestations de services (3,9%) : conception, construction et exploitation d'unités de traitement des eaux usées, prestations de conseil et de maintenance, etc. ; - autres (0,9%). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.
Secteur
Services des eaux
Agenda
22/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Severn Trent Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
23,61 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
27,22 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+15,30 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services des eaux - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SEVERN TRENT PLC Action Severn Trent Plc
-8,53 % 8,86 Md
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP Action Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
+11,18 % 11,29 Md
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC. Action Essential Utilities, Inc.
-6,21 % 9,58 Md
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Action United Utilities Group PLC
-5,94 % 8,54 Md
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO., LTD. Action Beijing Capital Eco-Environment Protection Group Co., Ltd.
+5,20 % 2,87 Md
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP Action California Water Service Group
-12,13 % 2,63 Md
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD. Action Chengdu Xingrong Environment Co., Ltd.
+16,17 % 2,71 Md
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Action American States Water Company
-14,11 % 2,55 Md
PENNON GROUP PLC Action Pennon Group Plc
-14,97 % 2,27 Md
AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. Action Aguas Andinas S.A.
-1,44 % 1,74 Md
Services des eaux - Autres
