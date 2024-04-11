Severn Trent plc figure parmi les leaders britanniques de la distribution d'eau potable, du traitement des déchets et des prestations de services environnementaux. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - distribution d'eau potable et prestations d'assainissement (89,3%) : distribution d'eau et gestion des systèmes d'égouts au profit de plus de 4,6 millions de foyers et d'entreprises au Royaume Uni ; - production d'énergie renouvelable (5,9%) ; - prestations de services (3,9%) : conception, construction et exploitation d'unités de traitement des eaux usées, prestations de conseil et de maintenance, etc. ; - autres (0,9%). La totalité du CA est réalisée au Royaume Uni.

Secteur Services des eaux