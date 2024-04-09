Action SIMO SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

SIMO

US82706C1080

Semi-conducteurs

 19:29:51 09/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
81,02 USD -2,23 % Graphique intraday de Silicon Motion Technology Corporation +1,60 % +32,34 %
19:02 SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Roth MKM réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
14:00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation révise ses prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 CI

Dernières actualités sur Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Roth MKM réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation révise ses prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 CI
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation dévoile le Ferri SSD BGA PCIe Gen4.0 haute performance à puce unique avec I-Temp pour les applications industrielles et automobiles CI
Les actions asiatiques échangées aux Etats-Unis avec les American Depositary Receipts sont en hausse dans les échanges de jeudi MT
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : B. Riley persiste à l'achat ZM
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation dévoile un contrôleur UFS 4.0 de 6Nm pour les smartphones à IA, l'Edge Computing et les applications automobiles CI
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : B. Riley favorable au dossier ZM
Transcript : Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation annonce ses prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les actions asiatiques échangées aux Etats-Unis avec les American Depositary Receipts ont tendance à baisser dans les échanges de mardi MT
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : B. Riley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation révise ses prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques mitigées vendredi après-midi MT
Le marché de Silicon Motion Technology devrait bénéficier d'un environnement favorable en 2024, selon Wedbush MT
Silicon Motion Technology prévoit une croissance séquentielle de son chiffre d'affaires au quatrième trimestre légèrement supérieure à la fourchette haute de ses prévisions MT
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase adopte une opinion positive ZM
Les actions asiatiques négociées aux États-Unis sous forme de certificats de dépôt américains sont en légère hausse jeudi matin MT
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation annonce des changements de direction CI
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation crée deux unités d'affaires CI
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : B. Riley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023

Graphique Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Graphique Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Profil Société

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION est un fournisseur de contrôleurs flash NAND (negative-AND) pour les disques durs à état solide (SSD) et autres dispositifs de stockage à état solide. La société se consacre principalement à la conception, au développement et à la vente de solutions de semi-conducteurs à faible consommation d'énergie pour les fabricants d'équipement d'origine (OEM) et d'autres clients sur le marché du stockage mobile. La société se consacre principalement au développement de circuits intégrés (CI) de contrôleurs flash NAND pour les dispositifs de stockage à semi-conducteurs, ainsi qu'à des CI de radiofréquence (RF) spécialisés pour les dispositifs mobiles. Sur le marché du stockage mobile, les produits de l'entreprise sont des contrôleurs utilisés dans les SSD, les cartes multimédia intégrées (eMMC) et d'autres produits de stockage intégrés, ainsi que dans les cartes de mémoire flash, les lecteurs flash USB et d'autres produits de stockage extensibles. Les produits de l'entreprise sont utilisés dans les smartphones, les tablettes, les ordinateurs personnels (PC) et d'autres appareils.
Semi-conducteurs
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Action Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
+32,38 % 2,77 Md
NVIDIA CORPORATION Action NVIDIA Corporation
+70,73 % 2 145 Md
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+18,74 % 619 Md
AMD (ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES) Action AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
+14,68 % 275 Md
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+20,89 % 194 Md
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-24,17 % 162 Md
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Action Texas Instruments
+0,57 % 154 Md
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Micron Technology, Inc.
+43,58 % 136 Md
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Action Arm Holdings plc
+68,41 % 133 Md
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Action Analog Devices, Inc.
+1,03 % 97,54 Md
Semi-conducteurs - Autres
