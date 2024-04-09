SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION est un fournisseur de contrôleurs flash NAND (negative-AND) pour les disques durs à état solide (SSD) et autres dispositifs de stockage à état solide. La société se consacre principalement à la conception, au développement et à la vente de solutions de semi-conducteurs à faible consommation d'énergie pour les fabricants d'équipement d'origine (OEM) et d'autres clients sur le marché du stockage mobile. La société se consacre principalement au développement de circuits intégrés (CI) de contrôleurs flash NAND pour les dispositifs de stockage à semi-conducteurs, ainsi qu'à des CI de radiofréquence (RF) spécialisés pour les dispositifs mobiles. Sur le marché du stockage mobile, les produits de l'entreprise sont des contrôleurs utilisés dans les SSD, les cartes multimédia intégrées (eMMC) et d'autres produits de stockage intégrés, ainsi que dans les cartes de mémoire flash, les lecteurs flash USB et d'autres produits de stockage extensibles. Les produits de l'entreprise sont utilisés dans les smartphones, les tablettes, les ordinateurs personnels (PC) et d'autres appareils.