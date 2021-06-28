Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Sonic Automotive, Inc.
  6. Fonds
    SAH   US83545G1022

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(SAH)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/06 19:38:06
44.04 USD   -3.88%
23/06SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC. : Un support long terme à exploiter
14/06SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
12/03SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD1.26%6.25%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - USD0.31%4.37%Etats Unis
IShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF - USD0.31%4.69%Etats Unis
IShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF - USD0.15%4.47%Etats Unis
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Ca...0.15%5.29%Etats Unis
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD0.15%4.15%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD0.11%4.29%Etats Unis
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF - CAD0.11%3.54%-Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.05%4.57%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.04%3.20%Etats Unis
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.02%2.85%Etats Unis



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Durée : Période :
Sonic Automotive, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Sonic Automotive, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,82 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 59,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.18.80%1 906
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.50%18 048
AUTONATION, INC.35.92%7 634
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.26.20%6 058
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.15.97%3 269
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.25%3 223