Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  TAKKT AG    TTK   DE0007446007

TAKKT AG

(TTK)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 16/11 17:35:07
9.94 EUR   +0.71%
10/11TAKKT : DZ Bank favorable sur le dossier
ZD
30/10TAKKT : Kepler Cheuvreux toujours à l'achat
ZD
30/10TAKKT : Warburg Research toujours à l'achat
ZD
ETFs positionnés sur TAKKT AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR5.51%0.70%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR6.46%0.70%AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...3.50%0.23%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.03%0.08%MondeActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...1.25%0.03%-AllemagneActions



Conseil
 TAKKT AG
Bon Potentiel à Court-Terme
Graphique TAKKT AG
Durée : Période :
TAKKT AG : Graphique analyse technique TAKKT AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,95 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,94 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 18,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TAKKT AG-20.99%766
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.43%21 717
CANON INC.-36.01%18 562
INGENICO GROUP30.99%9 361
TECAN GROUP LTD.52.57%5 427
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-43.79%4 576
