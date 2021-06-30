Connexion
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles - 30/06 17:35:02
35.6 EUR   -0.14%
09/04TESSENDERLO  : Convocation OGM (in French)
PU
17/03Bourse Zurich: les indices en recul en en attendant la Fed
AW
17/03RIETER : l'arrivée du belge Picanol ravive l'intérêt des investisseurs
AW
ETFs positionnés sur TESSENDERLO GROUP NVETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.13%0.17%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.12%0.15%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.05%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.04%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.02%-1.36%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
 TESSENDERLO GROUP
Graphique TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Tessenderlo Group nv : Graphique analyse technique Tessenderlo Group nv | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TESSENDERLO GROUP NV9.19%1 837
BASF SE3.26%72 454
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.99%70 101
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.47%40 730
ROYAL DSM N.V.12.36%32 146
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG5.55%15 628