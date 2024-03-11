Action NAPA THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

Actions

NAPA

US26414D1063

Distillateurs et caves à vin

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:53:41 11/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
9,165 USD +6,20 % Graphique intraday de The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. -3,10 % -6,35 %
19:01 THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
14:01 THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : Barclays à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mixtes avant la cloche de vendredi MT
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat ZM
Duckhorn Portfolio affiche un bénéfice net ajusté stable au deuxième trimestre fiscal, un chiffre d'affaires en baisse et une réduction de ses prévisions pour 2024 MT
Transcript : The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 31 janvier 2024 CI
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. met à jour ses prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice 2024 CI
Les bénéfices de Duckhorn Portfolio pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal seront inférieurs au consensus en raison de la faiblesse des livraisons en gros, selon RBC MT
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : dégradé à vendre par BofA Securities ZM
Le portefeuille Duckhorn annonce le lancement du Decoy Featherweight Sauvignon Blanc CI
Un initié de Duckhorn Portfolio a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 000 491 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : BMO Capital n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : Citigroup toujours à l'achat ZM
Duckhorn Portfolio annonce un bénéfice net ajusté et un chiffre d'affaires en baisse pour le 1er trimestre fiscal MT
Transcript : The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 06, 2023
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice 2024 CI
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. publie ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 octobre 2023 CI
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : BMO Capital neutre sur le dossier ZM
Duckhorn Portfolio acquiert Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards pour 400 millions de dollars MT
Transcript : Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Inc., The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. - M&A Call
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush ZM

Graphique The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

Profil Société

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. est un producteur de vins de luxe en Amérique du Nord. La société propose un portefeuille complet de vins de luxe de différentes variétés, appellations, marques et catégories de prix. Elle vend ses vins dans environ 50 États et plus de 50 pays à des prix allant de 20 à 200 dollars la bouteille, sous un portefeuille de marques de vignobles, dont Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing et Postmark. Elle vend ses vins par l'intermédiaire de son réseau de vente en gros, à des distributeurs et directement à des comptes commerciaux en Californie, et aux consommateurs par l'intermédiaire de son réseau de vente directe au consommateur (DTC). La société possède environ 10 domaines viticoles, neuf installations de vinification, sept salles de dégustation et plus de 1 100 acres de vignobles très convoités répartis sur 32 propriétés.
Secteur
Distillateurs et caves à vin
Agenda
05/06/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
8,63 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
11,44 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+32,61 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Etablissements vinicoles

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
-7,01 % 996 M
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED Action Treasury Wine Estates Limited
+13,91 % 6,64 Md
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LIMITED Action Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited
-4,76 % 1,74 Md
CITIC NIYA WINE CO., LTD. Action CITIC Niya Wine Co., Ltd.
-19,72 % 951 M
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A. Action Viña Concha y Toro S.A.
-0,17 % 798 M
LAURENT-PERRIER Action Laurent-Perrier
+1,24 % 794 M
C&C GROUP PLC Action C&C Group plc
-1,57 % 746 M
SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED Action Sula Vineyards Limited
+4,26 % 557 M
WEILONG GRAPE WINE CO., LTD Action WEILONG GRAPE WINE CO., Ltd
-12,77 % 439 M
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED Action Delegat Group Limited
-5,08 % 385 M
Etablissements vinicoles
