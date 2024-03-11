The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. est un producteur de vins de luxe en Amérique du Nord. La société propose un portefeuille complet de vins de luxe de différentes variétés, appellations, marques et catégories de prix. Elle vend ses vins dans environ 50 États et plus de 50 pays à des prix allant de 20 à 200 dollars la bouteille, sous un portefeuille de marques de vignobles, dont Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing et Postmark. Elle vend ses vins par l'intermédiaire de son réseau de vente en gros, à des distributeurs et directement à des comptes commerciaux en Californie, et aux consommateurs par l'intermédiaire de son réseau de vente directe au consommateur (DTC). La société possède environ 10 domaines viticoles, neuf installations de vinification, sept salles de dégustation et plus de 1 100 acres de vignobles très convoités répartis sur 32 propriétés.

Secteur Distillateurs et caves à vin