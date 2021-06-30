Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. Fonds
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 30/06 17:35:15
59.04 EUR   +0.61%
25/06UBISOFT  : Crédit Agricole CIB sous les 10% des votes
CF
23/06UBISOFT  : UBS réduit sa valorisation
AO
17/06JOUER RESPONSABLE  : Ubisoft s'engage pour la neutralité carbone collective.
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Indep Actions Euro I A/I3.3M EURNON14.00%
Schroder ISF Eurp Smlr Coms A Acc EUR4.01M EURNON15.00%
UBS (Lux) EF Tech Opp (USD) P acc9.98M USDNON15.00%


ETFs positionnés sur UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Services -...2.36%-1.29%-NC
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Personal & Househ...1.12%-0.95%Europe
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Personal & House...1.07%0.30%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR0.9%0.33%Europe
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) - EUR0.62%-0.14%Europe
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.59%-0.96%France
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index E...0.57%-0.74%EAFE
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.56%-0.70%France
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.53%-0.55%France
Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) -...0.46%0.00%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.45%0.14%Europe
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.42%0.00%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.39%0.74%Europe
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU - DR - C - EUR0.35%-0.02%-Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - DR -...0.35%0.05%-NC
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) - A...0.33%0.87%-Europe
Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Catholic P...0.23%0.21%-NC
Xtrackers MSCI Europe ESG 1C - Acc - EUR0.22%0.40%-Europe
SPDR MSCI World Communication Services - USD0.2%1.19%-NC
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.19%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.19%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.19%0.11%Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EUROPE ESG LEADERS SELECT - D...0.19%0.11%-Europe
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) - Acc ...0.18%0.37%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.18%0.09%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.18%0.32%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.18%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.18%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.18%0.13%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.18%0.34%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.18%0.10%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.18%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.18%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.18%-0.08%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.18%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.18%0.26%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.18%-0.14%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.18%0.61%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.18%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.18%0.49%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.18%0.00%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.18%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.18%0.05%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.18%0.23%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.18%0.04%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.18%0.05%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.18%0.07%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.16%-1.36%Europe
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF -...0.15%1.61%Monde
Xtrackers MSCI EMU Minimum Volatility 1D ...0.14%0.46%Europe
1  2  3Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Gaming : Le nouveau troisième lieu
Graphique UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Durée : Période :
Ubisoft Entertainment : Graphique analyse technique Ubisoft Entertainment | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Cloture 58,68 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,44 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-25.57%8 440
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.82%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED44.28%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.17.02%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.95%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.14%63 952