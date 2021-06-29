Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
  6. Fonds
    WHLR   US9630257056

WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(WHLR)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 29/06 17:37:00
5.165 USD   -2.46%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Durée : Période :
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.85.92%51
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.52.67%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST10.27%20 922
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION40.89%11 021
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.78%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION38.84%9 137