Wizz Air Holdings Plc est une compagnie aérienne basée en Suisse. La société fournit des services de transport aérien à bas prix sur des lignes régulières court et moyen-courriers de point à point à travers l'Europe et dans le Caucase et le Moyen-Orient avec une flotte de 121 avions Airbus, reliant 155 destinations dans 45 pays.

Secteur Compagnies aériennes