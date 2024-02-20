Action WIZZ WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Actions

WIZZ

JE00BN574F90

Compagnies aériennes

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 15:06:41 20/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
2 070 GBX -1,12 % Graphique intraday de Wizz Air Holdings Plc +0,34 % -6,38 %
14:42 WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Citigroup est négatif ZM
10:42 JPMorgan réduit de 28% l'objectif de cours d'Airtel Africa AN
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Pour débloquer l'article, INSCRIVEZ-VOUS !
Vous Ãªtes dÃ©ja client ? Se connecter

Dernières actualités sur Wizz Air Holdings Plc

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Citigroup est négatif ZM
JPMorgan réduit de 28% l'objectif de cours d'Airtel Africa AN
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities de vendeur à neutre sur le dossier ZM
Panmure apprécie Nichols ; Jefferies réduit Bytes AN
Est-ce que la donne boursière est en train de changer ? Our Logo
United Utilities touchée par les tempêtes ; Severn Trent en hausse AN
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Michelin, Kering, Hermès, Worldline, Safran, ArcelorMittal, Adyen, UBS... Our Logo
United Utilities touchée par les tempêtes ; Severn Trent en hausse AN
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Danone, Carrefour, Michelin, Hermès, Air France, Rémy Cointreau, Soitec, X-Fab... Our Logo
Les cours des actions sont mitigés après que les données sur l'emploi aux Etats-Unis aient réduit à néant les espoirs de réduction des taux d'intérêt AN
L'indice britannique FTSE 100 clôture en légère baisse après l'explosion du nombre d'emplois aux Etats-Unis MT
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Barclays davantage positif, passe à neutre ZM
Les compagnies aériennes en hausse mais le pétrole en baisse à cause des négociations au Moyen-Orient AN
Barclays relève la valeur d'easyJet et de Wizz Air AN
Les actions européennes profitent des gains de Wall Street AN
Correction : Wizz Air enregistre une hausse du trafic passagers en janvier MT
Wizz Air enregistre une hausse du trafic passagers en janvier MT
Amazon et Meta pour faire oublier Apple Our Logo
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Dassault Systèmes, BNP Paribas, Ferrari, Pluxee, Safran, Schneider, Lonza... Our Logo
Wizz Air et Ryanair voient leur nombre de passagers grimper en flèche AN
Le bric-à-brac de Zonebourse : des couteaux qui tombent, Air Astana et de l'extrémisme Our Logo
Le FTSE 100 proche de son plus haut niveau en deux semaines grâce à la hausse du pétrole ; Ryanair en baisse RE
Morgan Stanley relève Rightmove ; Deutsche réduit IHG AN
Les Bourses mondiales positives après la BCE et la croissance américaine AW
WIZZ AIR HOLDING : Le potentiel de capacité pour l'exercice 25 sera largement érodé par les problèmes liés au moteur GTF Alphavalue

Graphique Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Graphique Wizz Air Holdings Plc
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Wizz Air Holdings Plc est une compagnie aérienne basée en Suisse. La société fournit des services de transport aérien à bas prix sur des lignes régulières court et moyen-courriers de point à point à travers l'Europe et dans le Caucase et le Moyen-Orient avec une flotte de 121 avions Airbus, reliant 155 destinations dans 45 pays.
Secteur
Compagnies aériennes
Agenda
23/05/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Wizz Air Holdings Plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
24,47 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
31,1 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+27,07 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Compagnies aériennes - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC Action Wizz Air Holdings Plc
-6,15 % 2 724 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Action Delta Air Lines, Inc.
-0,27 % 25 643 M $
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Action Ryanair Holdings plc
+5,58 % 24 756 M $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Action Singapore Airlines Limited
+12,35 % 22 438 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Action Air China Limited
-12,96 % 14 661 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Action InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+4,98 % 14 261 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Action United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
+1,77 % 13 773 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Action China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-9,97 % 12 710 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Action Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+23,25 % 12 451 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Action China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-2,06 % 10 326 M $
Compagnies aériennes - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Wizz Air Holdings Plc - London S.E.
  4. Actualités Wizz Air Holdings Plc
  5. Wizz Air Holdings Plc : Citigroup est négatif
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer