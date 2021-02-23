Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Zur Rose Group AG    ROSE   CH0042615283

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG

(ROSE)
ETFs positionnés sur ZUR ROSE GROUP AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF (CH) - SPI Mid A-dis - CHF0.52%0.83%SuisseActions



Graphique ZUR ROSE GROUP AG
Zur Rose Group AG : Graphique analyse technique Zur Rose Group AG | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 462,90 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 442,00 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,73%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,8%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ZUR ROSE GROUP AG56.18%5 164
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.22.52%42 217
MCKESSON CORPORATION2.34%28 330
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-2.91%15 309
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.64%9 312
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD28.01%9 204
