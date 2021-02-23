ETFs positionnés sur ZUR ROSE GROUP AG ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur UBS ETF (CH) - SPI Mid A-dis - CHF 0.52% 0.83% Suisse Actions





Décryptage Robins des bois ou moutons de panurge ? Graphique ZUR ROSE GROUP AG Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 12 Objectif de cours Moyen 462,90 CHF Dernier Cours de Cloture 442,00 CHF Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,73% Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,8% Révisions de BNA Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ZUR ROSE GROUP AG 56.18% 5 164 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 22.52% 42 217 MCKESSON CORPORATION 2.34% 28 330 CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -2.91% 15 309 DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. 16.64% 9 312 HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD 28.01% 9 204