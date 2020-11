AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 UCITS ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible the S&P 500 Index in Euros, whether the trend is rising or falling. This ETF enables investors to benefit from an exposure to the 500 largest stocks on the US market, with a single transaction. The S&P 500 is recognised as the leading benchmark index of the US market. This ETF has several share classes in different currencies, and one share class distributing dividends.