Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Banks ETF Acc    BNK   LU1834983477

LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS ETF ACC

(BNK)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 13/11 17:35:00
13.586 EUR   +1.15%
 SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesStatistiquesCommunautéComposition 
Cotations 5 jours   Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris
09/11/2020 10/11/2020 11/11/2020 12/11/2020 13/11/2020 Date
13.091(c) 13.7(c) 13.703(c) 13.431(c) 13.586(c) Dernier
+12.26% +4.65% +0.02% -1.98% +1.15% Variation
737 090 452 263 219 855 96 002 97 783 Volume
Graphique LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS ETF ACC
Durée : Période :
Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Banks ETF Acc : Graphique analyse technique Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Banks ETF Acc | Zone bourse
Toute l'actualité de la Zone économique
12/11Marchés européens: après l'envolée, place aux prises de bénéfices
AW
12/11Net repli en Europe, les investisseurs repris par les doutes
RE
12/11Les actions reculent, la réalité de la pandémie s'impose de nouveau
RE
12/11Les actions européennes reculent sur des prises de profit
RE
11/11Poursuite du rebond, hausse des "techs", du dollar et du pétrole
RE
11/11EUROPE : Les Bourses européennes continuent à se réjouir d'un potentiel vaccin
AW
11/11Pas de jour férié pour le rebond des actions
RE
11/11Les Bourses en Europe varient peu, la rotation s'atténue
RE
12/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs d’actions du secteur des énerg..
TI
10/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour l’argent
TI
10/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs d’actons d’Amérique Latine
TI
10/11TRACKINSIGHT : Rally Boursier avec l’Election de Biden-Harris
TI
09/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs d’obligations US 20 ans et plus
TI
09/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs suivant le cours de l’argent
TI
05/11TRACKINSIGHT : Les valeurs biotechnologiques en hausse
TI
05/11TRACKINSIGHT : Forte collecte pour les ETFs de valeurs bancaires
TI
Rating TrackInsight  TrackInsightTM ETF Ratings  Methodology
Objectif d'investissement
The LYXOR STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS UCITS ETF is a UCITS compliant exchange traded fund that aims to track the benchmark index Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Net Return. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index is constituted with the largest stocks of the bank industry in Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 supersectors are derived from the STOXX Europe 600, which comprises 600 of the largest European stocks by free float market capitalisation. They represent the largest European companies in each of the 18 Supersectors as defined by the ICB classification (Industry Classification Benchmark). The complete construction methodology for the index is available on www.stoxx.com.
Thèmes d'investissement
Catégorie d'actif Actions
Zone géographique Europe
Secteur Banques
Style de taille Toutes Capitalisations
Type pays Développés
Pondération Pondéré par Capitalisation
Description
Sous Jacent STOXX Europe 600 Banks Net Return Index - EUR
Devise EUR
Frais de gestion 0.3%
Encours (2020-11-07) 264.35 M EUR
Société de gestion Lyxor
Caractéristiques
Compétence juridique Luxembourg
Structure SICAV
Date de création 2006-08-25
Politique de dividendes Capitalisation
Méthode de réplication Synthétique
Modèle de réplication Unfunded Swap
Évolutions des encours (2020-11-07)
Dernière 264.35 M EUR
1 mois 264.23 M EUR
3 mois 258.62 M EUR
6 mois 246.38 M EUR
1 an 700.82 M EUR
ETFs concurrents
NomRating
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 BANKS (DE...
