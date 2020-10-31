Connexion
DNCA EVOLUTIF C       FR0007050190

DNCA EVOLUTIF C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 16/11
117.89 EUR   +0.43%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est la recherche d'une performance supérieure à l'indice composite Eurostoxx 50 NR (60%), FTSE MTS EMU GOV BOND 1-3 years (30%) et EONIA capitalisé (10%) en préservant le capital en périodes défavorables grâce à une gestion opportuniste et flexible d'allocations d'actifs.
Performances du fonds : DNCA Evolutif C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.74% -1.75% -0.72% +6.62% +0.26% -2.99% -
Catégorie -2.4% 1.72% 1.74% 9.47% -0.81% 0.41% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
DNCA Evolutif N0.21%0.00%NC10M EUR1.3%
DNCA Evolutif C-0.74%-2.99%370M EUR2.39%
Gestion
Société de gestion DNCA Finance
Date de création 16-10-2000

Gérant Depuis
Augustin Picquendar 07-01-2008
Thomas Planell 09-05-2016
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 16-10-2000
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark -FTSE MTS Ex-CNO Etrix 1-3Y TR EUR 30%
-EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 60%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 10%
Actifs nets de la part 370 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 9.35%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.23
Performance moyenne 3 ans -2.99%
