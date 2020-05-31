|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMPLEGEST
L'objectif de gestion du fonds est d'obtenir une performance, nette de frais de gestion, supérieure à celle de l'indice composite constitué pour 90% de l'indice CAC Small Net Return (dividendes réinvestis) et 10% de l'indice Euronext Growth All-Share Net Return (dividendes réinvestis), sur la période de placement recommandée (5 ans minimum).
|
|Performances du fonds : Amplegest PME AC
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-06-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-10.25%
|+11.66%
|+1.4%
|-6.37%
|-6.33%
|-15.37%
|+71.29%
|Catégorie
|
-25.79%
|
17.92%
|
-4.84%
|
-23.69%
|
-22.11%
|
-36.74%
|
-
|Indice
|
-13.16%
|10.09%
|8.52%
|-11.48%
|
-6.08%
|
-11.25%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-03-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-03-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|
|97.85%
|0%
|97.85%
|
|2.15%
|0%
|2.15%
|
|
|
|Société de gestion
|Amplegest
|Date de création
|31-12-2013
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|OUI
|Date de création
|31-12-2013
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions Francaises
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|-Euronext Alternext All Share PR EUR 10%
-Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 90%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|43 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|RBC Investor Services Bank France
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Compagnie des Techniques Financières
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|20.03%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-15.37%