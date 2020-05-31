Stratégie du fonds géré par AMPLEGEST L'objectif de gestion du fonds est d'obtenir une performance, nette de frais de gestion, supérieure à celle de l'indice composite constitué pour 90% de l'indice CAC Small Net Return (dividendes réinvestis) et 10% de l'indice Euronext Growth All-Share Net Return (dividendes réinvestis), sur la période de placement recommandée (5 ans minimum).

Performances du fonds : Amplegest PME AC

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -10.25% +11.66% +1.4% -6.37% -6.33% -15.37% +71.29% Catégorie -25.79% 17.92% -4.84% -23.69% -22.11% -36.74% - Indice -13.16% 10.09% 8.52% -11.48% -6.08% -11.25% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-03-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-03-2020 Long Court Nets 97.85% 0% 97.85% 2.15% 0% 2.15%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Amplegest PME AC -10.25% -15.37% 43M EUR 2.35% Amplegest PME IC -9.83% -12.44% 17M EUR 1%

