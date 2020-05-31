Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Amplegest PME AC       FR0011631050

AMPLEGEST PME AC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 08/06
171.29 EUR   +0.18%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMPLEGEST
L'objectif de gestion du fonds est d'obtenir une performance, nette de frais de gestion, supérieure à celle de l'indice composite constitué pour 90% de l'indice CAC Small Net Return (dividendes réinvestis) et 10% de l'indice Euronext Growth All-Share Net Return (dividendes réinvestis), sur la période de placement recommandée (5 ans minimum).
Performances du fonds : Amplegest PME AC
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -10.25% +11.66% +1.4% -6.37% -6.33% -15.37% +71.29%
Catégorie -25.79% 17.92% -4.84% -23.69% -22.11% -36.74% -
Indice -13.16% 10.09% 8.52% -11.48% -6.08% -11.25% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 31-03-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 31-03-2020
Long Court Nets
97.85% 0% 97.85%
2.15% 0% 2.15%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amplegest PME AC-10.25%-15.37%43M EUR2.35%
Amplegest PME IC-9.83%-12.44%17M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Challenger-13.15%-31.97%NC3 M EUR
AAZ Spécial-8.36%-14.25%NC11 M EUR
ACA PME PEA-12.50%-14.75%NC2 M EUR
Actys 1 A/I-8.67%-27.08%NC19 M EUR
Aesope Actions Françaises-7.89%-6.42%NC18 M EUR
Afer-Flore A/I-5.91%-19.00%NC89 M EUR
Agressor-28.38%-40.06%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs I-7.13%-16.16%NC4 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs P-7.65%-18.92%NC73 M EUR
Amilton Small Caps I-7.20%-8.77%NC11 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amplegest
Date de création 31-12-2013

Gérant Depuis
Augustin Bloch-Lainé 01-01-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 OUI
Date de création 31-12-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark -Euronext Alternext All Share PR EUR 10%
-Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 90%
Actifs nets de la part 43 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank France
Commisaire aux comptes Compagnie des Techniques Financières
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 20.03%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans -15.37%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group