Downgrade Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (NASDAQ:APEMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.



According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “



Aperam (NASDAQ:APEMY) remained flat at $45.47 during trading on Tuesday. 129 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. Aperam has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $48.25.