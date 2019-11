Marius11 - Un petit copié d'une analyse avec laquelle je concorde! Haussier Cours d'entrée : 428.43 | Objectif : 550 | Stop : 415



Fundamentals:



Based on every metric out there, AAPL is cheap. AAPL trades with a forward PE of 9.93. The company currently has $137 billion in cash, representing over 25% of its market cap value, and this number grows daily with an annual free cash flow of over $34 billion. AAPL also has a dividend yield of 2.5%. While the argument has been made over the last months that AAPL's growth is slowing, the company is still throwing off impressive growth rates, even for a maturing business model (until the next hot hit arrives).



Technicals:



AAPL has seen its share price shed 20% so far this year. This has occurred as the major indices have broken out to the upside. However, the stock looks poised for a rebound right now. A break above the 20-day EMA at $443 will set the stage for a rebound back to the 50-day moving average at $472. A move through the 50-day will lead to a gap fill at the 200-day moving average at $566. A move like this, given AAPL's past stock performance could occur very quickly. AAPL saw a positive MACD cross today and the last four times this has occurred an average gain of $40 has been seen. Apple Inc. (AAPL)Fundamentals:Based on every metric out there, AAPL is cheap. AAPL trades with a forward PE of 9.93. The company currently has $137 billion in cash, representing over 25% of its market cap value, and this number grows daily with an annual free cash flow of over $34 billion. AAPL also has a dividend yield of 2.5%. While the argument has been made over the last months that AAPL's growth is slowing, the company is still throwing off impressive growth rates, even for a maturing business model (until the next hot hit arrives).Technicals:AAPL has seen its share price shed 20% so far this year. This has occurred as the major indices have broken out to the upside. However, the stock looks poised for a rebound right now. A break above the 20-day EMA at $443 will set the stage for a rebound back to the 50-day moving average at $472. A move through the 50-day will lead to a gap fill at the 200-day moving average at $566. A move like this, given AAPL's past stock performance could occur very quickly. AAPL saw a positive MACD cross today and the last four times this has occurred an average gain of $40 has been seen.