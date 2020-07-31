|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par PORTZAMPARC GESTION
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon minimum de 5 ans, une performance similaire à celle de l'évolution du marché des petites et moyennes capitalisations françaises représenté par l'indice CAC SMALL NR.
|Performances du fonds : Portzamparc PME P
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-08-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-8.19%
|+3.99%
|+17.08%
|-10.13%
|-1.89%
| -
|-22.39%
|Catégorie
-32.69%
1.58%
6.96%
-30.84%
-27.55%
-40.71%
-
|Indice
-11.78%
|4.26%
|13.06%
|-12.91%
-4.3%
-6.37%
-
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|OUI
|Date de création
|09-01-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|2 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|HLP Audit
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|28.3%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|-0.07
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|-1.89