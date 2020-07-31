Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Portzamparc PME P       FR0013292836

PORTZAMPARC PME P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/08
344.39 EUR   -0.09%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par PORTZAMPARC GESTION
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon minimum de 5 ans, une performance similaire à celle de l'évolution du marché des petites et moyennes capitalisations françaises représenté par l'indice CAC SMALL NR.
Performances du fonds : Portzamparc PME P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-08-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -8.19% +3.99% +17.08% -10.13% -1.89% - -22.39%
Catégorie -32.69% 1.58% 6.96% -30.84% -27.55% -40.71% -
Indice -11.78% 4.26% 13.06% -12.91% -4.3% -6.37% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Portzamparc PME P-8.19%0.00%NC2M EUR1.1%
Portzamparc PME C-8.69%-20.87%64M EUR2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAZ Challenger-16.25%-32.52%NC3 M EUR
AAZ Spécial-7.22%-15.08%NC12 M EUR
ACA PME PEA-12.39%-16.28%NC3 M EUR
Actys 1 A/I1.06%-15.99%NC21 M EUR
Aesope Actions Françaises-8.05%-6.31%NC20 M EUR
Afer-Flore A/I2.21%-8.77%NC92 M EUR
Agressor-26.13%-37.63%NC0 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs I-1.63%-7.86%NC4 M EUR
AIS Mandarine Entrepreneurs P-2.41%-11.02%NC76 M EUR
Amilton Small Caps I-6.90%-8.22%NC15 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Portzamparc Gestion
Date de création 09-01-2018

Gérant Depuis
Justin Icart 20-01-2016
Adil Kada 01-04-2016
Description
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 OUI
Date de création 09-01-2018
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 2 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes HLP Audit
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 28.3%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an -0.07
Performance moyenne 1 an -1.89
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group