Stratégie du fonds géré par PORTZAMPARC GESTION L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, sur un horizon minimum de 5 ans, une performance similaire à celle de l'évolution du marché des petites et moyennes capitalisations françaises représenté par l'indice CAC SMALL NR.

Performances du fonds : Portzamparc PME P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -8.19% +3.99% +17.08% -10.13% -1.89% - -22.39% Catégorie -32.69% 1.58% 6.96% -30.84% -27.55% -40.71% - Indice -11.78% 4.26% 13.06% -12.91% -4.3% -6.37% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Portzamparc PME P -8.19% 0.00% NC 2M EUR 1.1% Portzamparc PME C -8.69% -20.87% 64M EUR 2%

