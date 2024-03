Li Auto Inc :

* CHINA'S LI AUTO : EXPECTED TO LAUNCH MORE THAN 2,000 SUPER CHARGING STATIONS IN THIS YEAR, AND MORE THAN 5,000 NEXT YEAR

* CHINA'S LI AUTO : IN THE NEW FEARS, WILL INVEST MORE THAN 6 BILLION YUAN TO BUILD MORE THAN 5,000 LINE 5C CHARGING STATIONS