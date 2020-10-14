|
|
|
|
|Graphique 21VIANET GROUP, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
33,18 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
23,46 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
77,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
41,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
21,5%