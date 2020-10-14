ETFs positionnés sur 21VIANET GROUP, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD 2.66% 0.37% Chine Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,18 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,46 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 77,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 21,5%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
21VIANET GROUP, INC. 223.59% 3 072
ACCENTURE PLC 8.93% 146 701
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 30.76% 144 447
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -6.67% 113 291
INFOSYS LIMITED 58.35% 66 882
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -12.21% 64 726