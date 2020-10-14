Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur 21VIANET GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD2.66%0.37%ChineActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,18 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,46 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 77,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 21,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
21VIANET GROUP, INC.223.59%3 072
ACCENTURE PLC8.93%146 701
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.76%144 447
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.67%113 291
INFOSYS LIMITED58.35%66 882
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.21%64 726
