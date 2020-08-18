Connexion
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION (AR)

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Gas Index ETF - CAD2.36%2.42%Amérique du NordActions - Gaz
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Pr...-0.52%0.99%Etats UnisActions - Produits de base connexes
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-0.76%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.31%0.03%Etats UnisActions




Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,56 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -60,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION54.39%1 182
CNOOC LIMITED-30.79%51 674
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.41%43 653
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.44%27 098
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-36.26%23 943
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-28.25%17 842
