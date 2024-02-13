Arista Networks, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement et la commercialisation de commutateurs réseau Cloud Ethernet. Le CA par source de revenus se ventile entre ventes de produits (84,8%) et de services (15,2%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (79%), Europe-Moyen orient-Afrique (12,1%) et Asie-Pacifique (8,9%).

Secteur Communications et réseautage