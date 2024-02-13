Action ANET ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
Arista Networks, Inc.

Actions

ANET

US0404131064

Communications et réseautage

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:26:30 13/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
268,8 USD -4,31 % Graphique intraday de Arista Networks, Inc. +1,14 % +13,76 %
17:02 ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
17:02 ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Dernières actualités sur Arista Networks, Inc.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Wall St ouvrira en baisse, les données sur l'inflation alimentant l'incertitude sur les taux d'intérêt. RE
Les actions baissent avant l'ouverture des marchés avant la publication d'un rapport clé sur l'inflation ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est en baisse MT
Les contrats à terme baissent en raison de la prudence avant les données sur l'inflation RE
Moins de 3% d'inflation aux Etats-Unis ? Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Michelin, Stellantis, STMicroelectronics, Bénéteau, Fnac Darty, Glencore,TUI... Our Logo
Les prévisions tièdes d'Arista Networks pour le premier trimestre éclipsent son bénéfice record RE
Arista Networks dépasse ses prévisions de bénéfices pour le quatrième trimestre et affiche un chiffre d'affaires en ligne avec les estimations de Wall Street MT
Transcript : Arista Networks, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 12, 2024
Arista Networks : hausse du chiffre d'affaires et des bénéfices non GAAP au 4ème trimestre ; prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le 1er trimestre MT
Arista Networks, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Arista Networks, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 CI
Arista Networks, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Les actions en hausse intraday, les traders attendant les données sur l'inflation de cette semaine MT
Les indices boursiers américains progressent en milieu de journée MT
Les contrats à terme sont mitigés avant l'ouverture des marchés avant la publication des données clés sur l'inflation ; l'Asie s'agite en raison des vacances, l'Europe est en hausse. MT
Les investisseurs en actions américaines ont besoin d'une inflation favorable pour poursuivre le rallye, alors que la semaine à venir sera ponctuée de discours de la Fed. MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets gagnent du terrain avant l'ouverture du marché ; Arista Networks, Super Micro Computer sont prêts à ouvrir à la hausse. MT
Jusqu'ici, tout va bien Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Stellantis, LVMH, Atos, Novo Nordisk, ASML, Nvidia, Believe... Our Logo
Le S&P 500 affiche une cinquième hausse hebdomadaire consécutive et dépasse les 5 000 points pour la première fois, les bénéfices étant supérieurs aux attentes. MT

Graphique Arista Networks, Inc.

Graphique Arista Networks, Inc.
Profil Société

Arista Networks, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement et la commercialisation de commutateurs réseau Cloud Ethernet. Le CA par source de revenus se ventile entre ventes de produits (84,8%) et de services (15,2%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (79%), Europe-Moyen orient-Afrique (12,1%) et Asie-Pacifique (8,9%).
Secteur
Communications et réseautage
Agenda
06/03/2024 - Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Arista Networks, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
28
Dernier Cours de Cloture
280,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
280,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,04 %
Secteur Communications et réseaux - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Action Arista Networks, Inc.
+13,72 % 87 382 M $
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cisco Systems, Inc.
-2,34 % 203 Mrd $
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. Action Motorola Solutions, Inc.
+1,71 % 53 125 M $
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. Action Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd.
+3,84 % 43 355 M $
GARMIN LTD. Action Garmin Ltd.
-5,77 % 23 652 M $
NOKIA OYJ Action Nokia Oyj
+7,68 % 20 058 M $
ERICSSON Action ERICSSON
-11,74 % 18 218 M $
ZTE CORPORATION Action ZTE Corporation
-9,37 % 14 820 M $
ZHONGJI INNOLIGHT CO., LTD. Action Zhongji Innolight Co., Ltd.
+12,48 % 13 883 M $
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. Action Juniper Networks, Inc.
+25,66 % 11 911 M $
Communications et réseaux - Autres
