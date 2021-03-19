Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 19/03 21:00:01
71.74 USD   -3.51%
10/03ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-2.21%0.39%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-2.52%0.18%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.13%0.17%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-6.12%0.14%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.61%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Graphique ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Astec Industries, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Astec Industries, Inc. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,74 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,54%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.30.75%1 746
CATERPILLAR INC.28.35%125 823
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD3.00%46 470
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.14%15 230
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.17.54%3 170
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.20.24%2 036
