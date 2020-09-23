Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Avis Budget Group, Inc.    CAR

AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.

(CAR)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 23/09 22:00:00
27.66 USD   -4.26%
ETFs positionnés sur AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF - USD-5.04%2.13%Etats UnisActions - Transport
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-4.62%0.24%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-4.46%0.17%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-4.55%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.48%0.07%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-2.65%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.54%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Graphique AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Avis Budget Group, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 108%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-10.39%2 013
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.9.13%7 163
SIXT SE-15.23%3 588
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-11.40%928
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-48.93%693
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY-6.30%649
