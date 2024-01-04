Action BK BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Actions

BK

US0640581007

Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds

 18:19:26 04/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
52,5 USD +1,36 % Graphique intraday de Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) +0,31 % +0,63 %
18:01 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Opinion positive de BofA Securities ZM
27/12 La contraction de l'activité manufacturière dans la région Mid-Atlantic s'aggrave de manière inattendue, selon la Fed de Richmond MT
Dernières actualités sur Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Opinion positive de BofA Securities ZM
La contraction de l'activité manufacturière dans la région Mid-Atlantic s'aggrave de manière inattendue, selon la Fed de Richmond MT
Les actions et les devises ont peu changé ; le forint hongrois a augmenté avant la décision de la banque centrale RE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : JPMorgan Chase passe de neutre à achat ZM
Résumé de l'actualité économique de la nuit de SocGen MT
Les actions et les devises commencent la semaine sur une note sombre alors que le rallye de la réduction des taux de la Fed s'estompe RE
Le S&P 500 recule, mais l'indice de référence est sur la bonne voie pour une septième semaine de hausse RE
L'activité manufacturière de décembre à New York passe en territoire négatif MT
Robin Vince, DG de BNY Mellon : les nouvelles propositions en matière de capital vont évoluer MT
Fnality réalise les "premiers paiements blockchain au monde" à la Banque d'Angleterre RE
L'essor de la demande de charbon indien stimule la hausse des géants publics RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières gagnent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en hausse mardi après-midi MT
Bank of New York Mellon accroît sa présence immobilière à Lake Mary, en Floride MT
Bny Mellon étend sa présence à Lake Mary, en Floride CI
Transcript : The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-06-2023 09:20 AM CI
Les patrons des banques de Wall Street avertissent les législateurs américains que les nouvelles réglementations nuiront à l'économie RE
Les patrons des banques américaines vont être interrogés par les sénateurs RE
Les patrons des banques de Wall Street mettent en garde les législateurs contre les nouvelles réglementations RE
Wells Fargo met de côté près d'un milliard de dollars pour des coûts de licenciement imprévus au quatrième trimestre MT
Wells Fargo prévoit des frais de licenciement plus élevés que prévu au quatrième trimestre, selon son PDG MT
La société suisse Pando devient le 13e émetteur d'un ETF lié au bitcoin au comptant RE
Les PDG des banques américaines devraient protester contre la réglementation devant le Congrès RE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) : Morgan Stanley est à vendre sur le dossier ZM
BNY Mellon va augmenter le salaire minimum et étendre les prestations de santé mentale RE

Graphique Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Profil Société

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation est spécialisé dans la gestion d'actifs et dans les prestations de services titres. Le groupe propose aux institutions, aux entreprises et aux particuliers des services de gestion d'actifs et de patrimoine, de conservation et d'émission de titres, et de gestion de la trésorerie. A fin 2022, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation compte 44 300 MdsUSD d'actifs en conservation et sous administration et 1 836 MdsUSD d'actifs sous gestion.
Secteur
Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds
Agenda
12/01/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
51,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
55,29 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,75 %
Révisions de BNA

Secteur Gestion des placements et exploitants de fonds - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Action Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
+0,67 % 39 838 M $
BLACKROCK, INC. Action BlackRock, Inc.
-2,80 % 117 Mrd $
UBS GROUP AG Action UBS Group AG
-2,76 % 94 658 M $
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Action Brookfield Corporation
-3,44 % 59 431 M $
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Action Apollo Global Management, Inc.
-2,00 % 52 312 M $
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Action Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+0,81 % 38 509 M $
3I GROUP PLC Action 3i Group plc
-3,47 % 28 217 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Action State Street Corporation
+0,09 % 23 854 M $
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Action T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
-1,19 % 23 753 M $
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Action Principal Financial Group, Inc.
+1,14 % 18 756 M $
